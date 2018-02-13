Catt Sadler Teases Her Next Move, Says She May Report on 2018 Oscars: 'Don't Count Me Out'

It’s been nearly two months since Catt Sadler announced her departure from E! following a pay dispute, and the TV host is ready to return to the small screen. With awards season still in full swing, Sadler, 43, says she might even be involved with the March 4 Oscars.

“Don’t count me out!” she tells Cosmopolitan. “There’s still one show to go, you know.”

Although Sadler wasn’t working the Jan. 7 Golden Globes, she received a direct message from Amy Schumer saying her presence would still be felt on the red carpet. In fact, Eva Longoria, Debra Messing and Reese Witherspoon all brought up Sadler’s pay gap issue while speaking with other E! correspondents before the show.

The mother of two teenage sons is also writing a book and possibly working on a documentary. “For the first time in my life I am in the driver’s seat,” Sadler says, “and I can maybe curate and strategize and figure out what this new season of my life looks like.”

In the meantime, Sadler continues to advocate for the Time’s Up movement.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

“It’s been such an emotional time for me,” she says. “I want to talk about this, [but] it’s also very tricky to talk about some of this stuff too. I just never want to come across … we don’t want to [seem] like we’re angry. It’s okay to be angry too.”

E! Defends Catt Sadler's Pay Gap: 'There Is a Lot of Misinformation Out There'

Sadler hinted on Conversations with Maria Menounos earlier this week that she may take legal action against her former network, which allegedly paid her E! News cohost Jason Kennedy significantly more than they did her. (E! reps said Sadler and Kennedy’s roles were not comparable.)

“There’s a part of me that wants to fight that frickin’ fight for all those women because I can,” the Indiana native tells Cosmopolitan. “But there’s another part of me that wants to work and doesn’t want to get labeled as somebody out filing a big lawsuit and now it becomes this really ugly thing and half of Hollywood doesn’t work with me because I’m that chick that sued E!”

Regardless, Sadler says she harbors no ill will towards Kennedy, 36. “Jason is a great guy and he deserved every dime he made and this was not about him,” she says

The broadcaster also keeps in touch with former E! colleagues, but that they don’t want to socialize with Sadler in public. “I have very good friends there who reach out and I still see and talk to and I adore and love,” she explains. “But they’re literally like, ‘Uh, maybe we shouldn’t meet at Sunset Tower, maybe you should come over,’ because they don’t want to get in trouble. It’s that heightened of a situation.”