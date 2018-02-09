Is Catt Sadler Planning to Sue E! News Over Pay Gap?

Catt Sadler may be considering pursuing legal action against E! News for allegedly paying her former co-host Jason Kennedy double her salary.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s Conversations with Maria Menounos on Thursday, the 43-year-old opened up to her former E! News colleague about the possibility of suing their old employer.

“By the way, there is something called .. .the [equal] pay act,” she said. “It is unlawful to discriminate, it is sexual discrimination, so you better believe that people are going to say on record what protects them in a certain, particular instance.”

“Wait, so are you suing E! for this?” Menounos asked. “Because you can.”

“Not today,” Sadler replied.

Following up, Menounos asked, “But you might? You have a year, right? Or something like that?”

Sadler did not provide any further details about when she might consider taking legal action.

Sadler left E! after almost 12 years at the network in December when she said she learned that Kennedy was making double her salary and had been for several years. “Not only did [E!] refuse to pay me as much as my male counterpart, but they didn’t come close — nowhere close, not even remotely close,” the former Daily Pop host told PEOPLE at the time.

In a statement to PEOPLE, an E! spokesperson said on behalf of the network and Kennedy, “E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”

Sadler previously opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about her decision to exit the network, saying that it was “heartbreaking.”

“It’s almost insulting because you know you work really hard,” she said. “I’ve given my all to this network. I’ve sacrificed time away from my family and I have dedicated my entire career to this network. And when you learn something like that, it makes you feel very small and under-appreciated and undervalued.”

But Sadler also asserted that the pay disparity was not Kennedy’s “fault.”

“Jason Kennedy is one of my best friends in the whole wide world. He is like a brother to me. And in no way do I want this to reflect poorly on him,” she shared. “It’s important that people don’t vilify him because he isn’t the problem — the system’s the problem, the structure’s the problem. And I really do mean that. Because that’s been a hard part of this whole thing because I love him dearly. And to be honest, he has been such a champion for me in every sense. But it’s not his decision.”

During her interview with Menounos, Sadler doubled down on her insistence that Kennedy was not to blame for what happened.

“I always, always have stood by his side and he’s always stood by mine. I’ve said it from day one, I don’t know how many times I’ve said it in the press, how many different ways I’ve said ‘This has nothing to do with him, this has everything to do with me and the gross disparity,” she explained.

“By the way, he has his own family and by the way he deserves every dime he’s making — without question! This isn’t that he didn’t deserve that much, it’s that I deserved as much,” she added.

Sadler will be back on-air for the first time since her departure from E! News on Feb. 14 as a guest-host on The View.