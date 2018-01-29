Catt Sadler to Guest-Host The View After Leaving E! News Over Wage Gap

Catt Sadler will be back on-air for the first time since her departure from E! News on Valentines Day, Feb. 14 — this time on The View!
“I’m genuinely so excited to get back on TV for the first time on The View!” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “And to get to co-host alongside such incredible women — what a treat that will be.”
The View’s current panel includes Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain.
Sadler, 43, made headlines when she left E! News after 12 years, alleging that colleague Jason Kennedy‘s salary was double what she was making.
“Not only did [E!] refuse to pay me as much as my male counterpart, but they didn’t come close — nowhere close, not even remotely close,” the single mother of two said in a statement at the time.
In a statement to PEOPLE, an E! spokesperson said on behalf of the network and Kennedy, “E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”
Insiders close to Sadler say she is excited and looking forward to being back on TV and has always been a huge fan of ABC and The View.
For now, it is a one-time co-hosting appearance on the show, but anything is possible, the sources say, adding that ABC execs love the idea of having her on, as this marks the first time she will be speaking on-camera about leaving E!
The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.