Catt Sadler to Guest-Host The View After Leaving E! News Over Wage Gap

Catt Sadler will be back on-air for the first time since her departure from E! News on Valentines Day, Feb. 14 — this time on The View!

“I’m genuinely so excited to get back on TV for the first time on The View!” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “And to get to co-host alongside such incredible women — what a treat that will be.”

The View’s current panel includes Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain.

Sadler, 43, made headlines when she left E! News after 12 years, alleging that colleague Jason Kennedy‘s salary was double what she was making.

“Not only did [E!] refuse to pay me as much as my male counterpart, but they didn’t come close — nowhere close, not even remotely close,” the single mother of two said in a statement at the time.

In a statement to PEOPLE, an E! spokesperson said on behalf of the network and Kennedy, “E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”

Jason Kennedy and Catt Sadler Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic