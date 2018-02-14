Catt Sadler Confirms She Will Cover the Oscars After Leaving E! News Over Pay Discrepancy

Almost two months after Catt Sadler announced her departure from E! following a pay dispute, the TV host has landed her next gig — at the Oscars!

Sadler, 43, confirmed that she’ll be covering a red carpet afterparty for the March 4 award show while guest co-hosting The View with panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain on Wednesday.

“I’ve got a lot in the works,” she said of her next steps. “This is not my story, this is so many women’s story. … So a lot of the things I’m working on now are to expose that and use my gift of storytelling or reporting to do these interviews and talk about equal pay and sexual harassment and the #MeToo movement, so I’ve got some things in the works from a development standpoint. But I do have a job at the Oscars! I’m returning to the red carpet for the Vanity Fair‘s Oscars party.”

Sadler had previously teased she would be covering the upcoming Academy Awards in an interview with Cosmopolitan, telling the magazine: “Don’t count me out! There’s still one show to go, you know.”

According to Vanity Fair, Sadler will host the 90-minute live show broadcast alongside executive digital director Mike Hogan. The show will stream on Twitter and VF.com.

After 12 years, Sadler opted to leave E! News in December after she found out her male co-host Jason Kennedy was making, according to her, “double” her salary “and has been for several years.” In response, E! said the network “compensates employees fairly and appropriately.”

“There is a lot of misinformation out there,” said E! chief Frances Berwick, president of Lifestyle Networks at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “Catt Sadler and Jason Kennedy had different roles and therefore different salaries. Catt was focused on daytime. Jason Kennedy is on primetime evening news, plus red carpet. Our employees’ salaries are based on their roles and their expertise regardless of gender. We wish Catt well, but I hope that sets the record straight on that.”

Jason Kennedy and Catt Sadler Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

On The View — her first on-air appearance since leaving E! — Sadler addressed Berwick’s statement, arguing that she and Kennedy, 36, had equal roles and responsibilities.

“I mean, [the same] ‘exact’ [job] is subjective, but yes, we were on the same show, E! News, as fixtures, most nights,” she said. “We started at the same time, 12 years ago. We had the same, for all intents and purposes, experience, skill-sets, same public profile — for me it was really apples to apples. And that’s why I just feel so strong in my conviction that what was happening was an injustice, and that’s why I felt very compelled to fight for what was right at the time.”

“For the people that watched E! religiously — and I can even bring in these Hollywood heavyweights that kind of came to my defense, and I think it’s because they knew,” she continued. “They watched E! every day. I didn’t even have to defend myself after that statement. … It was almost like that statement was discarding me, to be honest. It was hurtful, when I read that.”

RELATED VIDEO: E! Defends Catt Sadler and Jason Kennedy’s Wage Gap — ‘There Is a Lot of Misinformation Out There’

Sadler had previously hinted that she may take legal action against her former network, but the Indiana native recently told Cosmopolitan that she’s torn over the decision.

“There’s a part of me that wants to fight that frickin’ fight for all those women because I can,” she said. “But there’s another part of me that wants to work and doesn’t want to get labeled as somebody out filing a big lawsuit and now it becomes this really ugly thing and half of Hollywood doesn’t work with me because I’m that chick that sued E!”

Regardless, Sadler said she harbors no ill will towards Kennedy.

“Jason is a great guy and he deserved every dime he made,” she said. “This was not about him.”