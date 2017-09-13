Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Barely Recognizable as a Drug Kingpin in Cocaine Godmother

Catherine Zeta-Jones has glammed up for roles in Chicago and Feud, but the actress underwent a make-under for her latest part.

PEOPLE has your first look at Zeta-Jones as Miami drug lord Griselda Blanco in Lifetime’s Cocaine Godmother.

The 47-year-old actress sports a number of different looks for the TV movie, including a retro blond wig and bandanas over her locks.

Cocaine Godmother is based on the life of Blanco, one the original “Cocaine Cowboys” who pioneered the drug trade between Colombia and the United States in the 1970s and ’80s.

Blanco was born in 1943 in Colombia and reportedly got her start in crime as a pickpocket and prostitute as a pre-teen, though she ascended the ranks rather quickly, allegedly making her first kill at the age of 11 as part of a kidnapping. By the mid-1970s, her organization was moving 300 kilos of cocaine a month, worth about $80 million.

She moved to the United States and ran a drug distribution network that spanned the country.

Though Blanco was estimated to be behind 3,400 lbs. of cocaine smuggling a month and countless murders (40-50 on the conservative end and more than 200 on the high end), she was only convicted of three murders.

The film will premiere on Lifetime in 2018.