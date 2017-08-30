Catherine Giudici Lowe is calling on her fans and followers to donate what they can to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The Bachelor alum took to Instagram on Monday to recognize and praise the many volunteers — including her husband, Sean — who have helped victims of the natural disaster.

“I am so proud of my husband and all the other amazing people out there helping those in need in the Houston area,” Catherine, 31, captioned a photo of Sean, which he first posted on Instagram Monday, driving a boat throughout the flooded streets of Houston.

“Praying for safety for all those affected as I do what I can from afar,” she continued. “Please donate what you can – clean underwear, diapers, formula, feminine hygiene products, clean clothes – to your local dropoff.”

On Sunday, Sean, 33, left Dallas — he resides there with Catherine and their 1-year-old son, Samuel — for the Houston area in an effort to help those impacted.

“Trying my best to make it to Houston,” he captioned a photo — the first of three shared to his Instagram story on Sunday evening — of a boat hitched to the back of his truck.

“Made it as far as I could. Sleeping at a gas station tonight,” Sean later wrote on a second image, and shared in a third: “I miss my bed. And my wife.”

WATCH: Hurricane Harvey: Before and After Footage Shows Damage to Houston

On Monday, the father of one revealed that he made it to the Houston area and opened up about the devastation he witnessed while aiding those whose homes were impacted by the storm. He shared three images to the photo and video-sharing app: one of him at the wheel of the boat and two that showcased the flooded streets of Houston.

“Today I had the chance to do what I could to help some people in the Houston area. I couldn’t believe the devastation,” he wrote on Instagram.

“My heart broke for all the elderly who are immobile and the mothers trapped in their homes with young babies,” he continued. “But I was encouraged by the selflessness of so many Texans who came to help where they could. Definitely a day I’ll never forget.”

Hurricane Harvey made landfall northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday evening; since then, it’s ravaged the state ever since, leaving millions of people to battle catastrophic flooding.

Harvey’s rains have inundated Houston, leaving residents stranded on their roofs and homeless. The storm has brought destructive rain to Texas’ largest cities — including Houston, Austin and San Antonio — and Louisiana, resulting in five deaths and 12 injuries, according to the latest reports.