Catfish's Robert Brian Clark Dies at 33 in Motorcycle Accident

Catfish star Robert Brian Clark passed away at the age of 33 in a motorcycle accident in December, MTV News reports.

According to local Alabama news website AL.com, he passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the Bessemer area.

Authorities told AL.com that Clark was driving a 2011 black Yamaha FZ6-R and traveling northbound around 5 p.m. “when he became airborne while crossing a set of railroad tracks.”

AL.com reports that Clark was ejected from the motorcycle when it landed on its side. The MTV star “was then struck by an oncoming southbound truck” and pronounced dead at 5:20 p.m. at the scene of the accident.

Clark, a former Marine, appeared on season 2 of the documentary TV series opposite Jesse Bettinger in 2013.

Wednesday evening’s episode of Catfish paid tribute to Clark, according to MTV News.