MTV Suspends Catfish Production as Host Nev Schulman Is Investigated for Sexual Misconduct

Catfish star Nev Schulman has been accused of sexual misconduct.

MTV has temporarily suspended production on Catfish: The TV Show to investigate the allegations, according to The Daily Beast.

“We take these allegations very seriously,” an MTV spokesperson told The Daily Beast in a statement. “We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation.”

There is no information on the alleged misconduct that led to the halt in production. PEOPLE has reached out to MTV and a rep for Schulman.

FilmMagic

Schulman, 33, serves as the host and executive producer for the popular MTV show, which investigates online relationships and exposes people who impersonate others on the internet — and is based on his 2010 documentary.

Catfish: The TV Show first aired in 2012 and is currently in its seventh season.

Schulman is married to Laura Perlongo, with whom he shares daughter Cleo James.