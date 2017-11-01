Grey's Anatomy Star Caterina Scorsone Claims Director James Toback Sexually Harassed Her

Grey’s Anatomy actress Caterina Scorsone has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against embattled director James Toback.

Scorsone joins numerous women, including actresses Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams, and Julianne Moore, in making such claims against the filmmaker. Toback has denied any wrongdoing and also issued a profanity-laced statement against his accusers to Rolling Stone.

“In response to James Toback’s crass denial in Rolling Stone, I feel I must corroborate the stories of these women. I want to be clear that the predatory director I wrote about in the article I posted a few days back, was James Toback,” she wrote on Instagram. “The article was written 17 years ago. Many industry people knew about it and encouraged me to stay silent. I didn’t, and it directly affected my career. I stand with all the women who were brave enough to tell their stories. I also stand with all the women who don’t feel that they can speak up, even now. Let’s shine light into all the darkest corners. #metoo @rollingstone”

A few days prior, Scorsone had shared an essay she wrote 17 years ago detailing her own experiences with sexual harassment as part of the “#metoo” movement online. She had not specified at the time that the “fairly prominent director” whom she described as making unwanted sexual advances toward her during an audition was allegedly Toback.

“I wrote this article 17 years ago. I was a teenager. After it was published, I quit the business in reaction to the veil of silence surrounding this issue,” she wrote in her previous post. “I eventually returned to acting as an adult, supported by show runners like Shonda Rhimes. She is an example of the good side of this industry. These examples exist. Let’s be done with the other kind. #metoo”

“He told me that I was repressed, and that, if I were a real actor like the half-dozen names he mentioned working with, I would be willing to trust him and just ‘go there.’” Scorsone wrote of her alleged experiences with Toback. After refusing his sexual advances, she lost the role and eventually quit the business over frustration at what she describes as “the veil of silence surrounding this issue.” She has since returned to acting, portraying Dr. Amelia Shepherd, sister of Patrick Dempsey’s deceased Derek Shepherd, on Grey’s Anatomy.

Toback has vehemently denied all of the allegations, including those made in an Oct. 22 Los Angeles Times article which has now risen to include more than 300 women. Toback told Rolling Stone reporter Hillel Aron, “I’ve struggled seriously to make movies with very little money, that I write, that I direct, that mean my life to me. The idea that I would offer a part to anyone for any other reason than that he or she was gonna be the best of anyone I could find is so disgusting to me.” Toback has since been dropped by his agent.