Teen Mom's Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Say They 'Definitely Want More Kids' After Miscarriage

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra have vowed to continue their bid to expand their family in the wake after they lost a child to miscarriage last year.

The two Teen Mom OG stars opened up about having children on Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry‘s podcast Coffee Convos on Thursday.

“I want more kids. I definitely do,” Tyler said, while Catelynn agreed saying, “We definitely want more kids, especially after the miscarriage and stuff.”

Catelynn and Tyler, both 26, share two children together. The firstborn, daughter Carly, they placed for adoption when they were teenagers in the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. The welcomed their second child, 3-year-old daughter Novalee Reign, in 2015.

She added that while they were open to the idea, they also were going to take their time.

“We’re kind of not rushing into things right now,” Catelynn said. “Because we were there, and then I had the miscarriage. Then I just went downhill, I want to make sure that I’m healthy and happy.”

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra Tyler Baltierra/Instagram

“I’m still working on myself and then if it comes, awesome,” she said.

After she suffered the miscarriage, entered into treatment in November to deal with suicidal thoughts.

The mother of two entered into rehab again in January to overcome childhood trauma. There she was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

During Thursday’s podcast, Catelynn said she is feeling and doing “way better.”

“I did a whole med switch, I did genetic testing and found out that the medication I was on for five years doesn’t even work for me,” she said. “So, they put me on different medications and they seem to be working really well. It all stems from the trauma in my past, so I’m going to have to keep digging deep into that.”