Teen Mom OG's Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Share Photos From Emotional Reunion with Daughter Carly

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra were finally reunited with their biological daughter, Carly, on Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

The couple, both 25, drove to Raleigh, North Carolina, to see Carly, whom they placed for adoption — a bittersweet decision they documented on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009 — and her adoptive parents, Brandon and Theresa, as well as Carly’s adoptive brother.

Although MTV cameras were not allowed to film the visit, the Baltierras passed on photos from the day spent with their children in the park, including touching images of Carly helping 3-year-old Novalee Reign (Tyler and Catelynn’s second daughter) drink from a water fountain.

After seeing Carly again, Catelynn looked overwhelmed in the car and simply said, “She’s so tall.”

A day after the meeting, an MTV producer asked Tyler, “How was Catelynn last night?” to which he responded, “She was bawling her eyes out.”

He continued, “She was saying after raising Nova, she’s actually feeling that love you have for your kid, and after seeing [Carly and Nova] together she said it was really hard [to leave Carly]. She said it just sucks — it sucks that we were so young, and it sucks that our parents sucked. We were little kids.”

“It’s hitting her,” the producer said, to which Tyler responded, “yeah.”

MTV

MTV

Later, Catelynn revealed what she had been feeling, saying, “It’s just about the what-ifs. Seeing them together, I could tell [Carly] misses us. She asked her mom if she could ride with us and she told her, ‘no.’ It’s just stupid s— like that [that bothers me].”

Despite their pain and conflict over leaving, Tyler and Catelynn reflected on Carly’s growth since they last saw her and how she treated Nova, saying Carly’s excitement for her sister shown through.

“She was so into Nova, holy crap,” Tyler said.

“Yeah, she’s obsessed with her,” Catelynn agreed.

Tyler added, “I know we’re not raising her biologically, but to see them together and think, ‘Oh man they’re not going to grow up together, no Christmas morning together.’ To see your kids together and watch them go away, it almost doesn’t feel right. It’s like nothing ever changes. When you’re 17 and saying goodbye, it’s like nothing ever changes.”

He turned to Catelynn and said, “Thank God we got each other, right?” to which she responded, “yeah.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.