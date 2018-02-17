Teen Mom OG's Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra Reunite During 'Emotionally Intense' Program in Rehab

Tyler Baltierra had plenty of loving words for his wife Catelynn after he visited her in rehab on Friday.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, shared a photo of himself and his wife on Instagram with a caption full of support for his 25-year-old partner who is currently in rehab to overcome childhood trauma.

“Seeing this gorgeous woman & all the work she has done has given me such hope, a feeling of peace, and unconditional love that is hard to explain with words,” he wrote. “It was a very emotionally intense Family Week Program, but I know that our love & commitment towards each other will persevere through anything this life throws our way.”

Tyler continued, “I’m so proud of you Babe & I can’t wait until you finally come home so I can just hug you & hold you for as long as I want. You are worthy…You are strong…You are beautiful…You are loved! #MyBabe #Soulmate #MyWife.”

His wife also shared the same photograph writing on the caption: “SO HAPPY I got to see you today!!! Until next time my love! #besthusbandever❤ #soulmates.”

Catelynn revealed her plans to return to rehab in January after she entered into treatment in November for suicidal thoughts.

Her husband has also struggled with his own issues, telling fans in a video he was going to therapy and responding to a tweet that suggested the reason he was having issues was because he was accused of cheating.

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra Reveals He’s Going to Therapy as Wife Catelynn Returns to Rehab

“Omg! That wasn’t AT ALL what I was upset about,” Tyler tweeted. “I was upset because it’s difficult when Nova cries out for her mommy & I have to keep explaining why she’s not here to hug her tears away!”

“Sometimes, you just don’t know what to say to your children. I never cry in front of Nova because I don’t want her to feel any of that. You have good days and then you have bad days, and, uh, today is just a bad day,” he said while silently crying in the video on Monday night. “If you’re in that same boat as me, just hang in there and you’re not alone. Talk to somebody.”

The MTV personalities share 3-year-old daughter Novalee Reign and are also the biological parents of 8-year-old daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption in the first season of 16 and Pregnant.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.