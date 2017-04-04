Teen Mom OG's Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Not Amused by Backlash to Pregnancy Stunt: 'The World Can't Take Jokes Anymore'

Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra and her husband Tyler are receiving backlash as a result of a pregnancy stunt that the Teen Mom OG star pulled Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Catelynn, 25, revealed that she was wanting to have another baby with her husband. “Wahhh I’m ready for another baby @TylerBaltierra,” she tweeted.

“Me too babe,” Tyler, 25, tweeted in response.

@CatelynnLowell me too babe 😢 — Tyler BaltierraMTV (@TylerBaltierra) April 4, 2017

Just a few hours later, the MTV personality made a fake announcement on Instagram that she was pregnant with their third child.

“Proud to announce a new baby Baltierra @tylerbaltierramtv,” she captioned an ultrasound photo that featured a cutout cartoon baby.

Proud to announce a new baby Baltierra @tylerbaltierramtv A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

But not long after the reality star posted the image, she set the record straight — and confirmed that she is in fact not expecting another child.

Though she followed up the fake announcement with an Instagram photo that featured the text “I’m just kidding … but seriously,” she did confirm that she does want baby number three. “I would love one soon,” she captioned the image.

I would love one soon A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Apr 4, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

Tyler also took to social media to address the stunt. “It was a cruel thing to do, I’m sorry lol,” Tyler first tweeted, and followed minutes later with, “Apparently the world can’t take jokes anymore…don’t worry #TeenMomOG will be back on the air soon so we can disappoint you some more.”

It was a cruel thing to do, I'm sorry lol 😂😬🙈🙊 https://t.co/64lgmOnH7C — Tyler BaltierraMTV (@TylerBaltierra) April 4, 2017

Apparently the world can't take jokes anymore…don't worry #TeenMomOG will be back on the air soon so we can disappoint you some more 😉😬😂 — Tyler BaltierraMTV (@TylerBaltierra) April 4, 2017

Despite Catelynn and Tyler’s attempt to make a joke via the announcement, the couple received backlash from social media users who believed it was true.

@TylerBaltierra U have to see where some women could get offended?? — April Castillo (@froggymom39) April 4, 2017

@TylerBaltierra I expected better from you, considering your platform. This is bullshit, Tyler. — Smarty Jones (@MissSmartyJones) April 4, 2017

@MissSmartyJones @TylerBaltierra Theyre fishing for attention. They really need to find things to keep them busy. — K.va (@ShitTm2) April 4, 2017

@TylerBaltierra Yeah, that was horrible and insensitive. — Natalie (@rightsideup22) April 4, 2017

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

Back in 2009, Lowell and Baltierra made the heartbreaking choice to place their first child, Carly, for adoption which was documented on their first reality show 16 & Pregnant. In January 2015, they welcomed daughter Novalee Reign, now 2.

Since placing Carly up for adoption, her adoptive parents have asked the couple to refrain from showing their daughter on national TV; something Baltierra has had issues dealing with. Thus, putting a strain on his and Lowell’s relationship with their biological daughter and her parents.