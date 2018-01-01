Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Lowell Baltierra Receives 'Precious' Christmas Note from Daughter Carly

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra holds one Christmas gift especially close to her heart.

The Teen Mom OG star, now 25, received a handwritten card from her first child, Carly, shortly after she returned home after six weeks of treatment.

On Sunday, she shared a photo of a tag from the gift, which contained the handwritten message: “To Catelynn, from Carly, love you Merry Christmas.”

“Most precious thing ever!!” Lowell Baltierra captioned the shot.

"Most precious thing ever!!" A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Dec 31, 2017 at 7:33am PST

The reality star and her now-husband, Tyler Baltierra, placed Carly for adoption in 2009 when they were both just 16. Their story was documented on the MTV hit 16 and Pregnant. While the couple has since welcomed a second daughter, Novalee, they continue to spend time with Carly, now 8, and her adoptive parents.

She did not share what the actual package contained.

In November, Lowell Baltierra revealed she was seeking treatment after having suicidal thoughts. “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment,” she tweeted at the time.

Lowell Baltierra, who has been open about her battle with depression in the past, flew back on Saturday and reunited with her husband and their daughter.