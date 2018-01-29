Catelynn Baltierra Teases That She's Pregnant Again on Teen Mom

Is there a baby on the way for Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra?

The Teen Mom OG stars seem to be expecting another child together, according to a teaser for Monday’s episode released by MTV. Neither has responded to the tweet.

“Come show Daddy your pretty shirt,” Catelynn says as their 3-year-old daughter Novalee Reign waddles in wearing a pink t-shirt that reads I’m Going to Be a Big Sister.

“Stop,” says Tyler, shocked.

“Yeah, she is!” Catelynn says, giggling, as she kisses her husband.

Fans have long suspected that the couple is expecting.

Responding to a follower’s tweet on Nov. 1., which asked, “When can we expect a pregnancy announcement out of you guys? #urnext,” Tyler tweeted, “Hopefully SOON.”

Another follower tweeted, “I’m praying that when it happens y’all have a boy,” to which Tyler couldn’t help but reply with, “ME TOO!”

The couple have been together for 12 years, celebrating their anniversary in July. Dating since middle school, the two 25-year-olds welcomed their first child, Carly, in the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

They placed Carly for adoption and continued to document their lives together for MTV’s Teen Mom OG, welcoming Nova in 2015.

The Baltierras married at Castle Farms in Charlevoix, Michigan, eight months after their second daughter’s birth.

Catelynn has been open about her fears of a second pregnancy, which come from experiencing postpartum depression after the birth of Nova.

“I’ve definitely been thinking about it and that’s the one thing that’s holding me back, honestly,” she told PEOPLE of her previous battle with PPD. “Especially because they say if you’ve had postpartum once, you have a higher chance of getting it with your next.”

Last year, Catelynn checked into a treatment facility for postpartum depression and anxiety following the birth of her second daughter.

“With Nova, I thought it was severe because I struggled with anxiety already and panic attacks and depression,” she said. “So that is definitely the thing that scares me the most. I want to have a big family and have a lot of kids, but it’s scary. It’s definitely scary.”

The Teen Mom OG star revealed that she and her counselor will have a plan set in place for when she’s ready to stop taking her birth control and focus on getting pregnant again. Catelynn also revealed that if she experiences PPD with the next child, she’s going to feel more comfortable reaching out for help this time.

“I told my mom if that ever happens again, my strategy is going to be to tell her I need her help and that I need her to come here and help me. I would want her to come here and spend the night,” she said. “People used to dog on me bad, but I don’t think people understood the fact that my panic attacks are paralytic panic attacks, which is where I can not think, I can not function or move or hear any noises. I just sit in a ball and cry. It’s weird, but I cannot function.”

“So how am I going to be able to take care of a newborn when I can’t take care of myself during those moments?” she continued. “It sucked and I felt guilty for a really long time. But now, two years up the road, I’m like, ‘Don’t feel guilty. You took the time to get the help you needed and now you’re more educated, so when you do have another one you know what to do.'”

She returned to rehab to work on overcoming trauma from her childhood earlier this month, and Tyler revealed that he’s been going to therapy to focus on “self-care.”