Catelynn Baltierra is celebrating her sobriety.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, shared the news on Twitter last week when she responded to a fan who called her and her costar Amber Portwood “drug addicts.”

Portwood, 27, tweeted an encouraging message of self-love, writing, “I’m a strong and loving person who keeps going through all hardships when most have failed facing what I’ve faced. I’m damn proud of myself and the changes I’ve made to be a better person. The only opinion that matters is my daughter’s and family. Send love not hate.”

Baltierra tweeted her support, telling Portwood, “Get it GIRL! You are one STRONG and amazing woman!! I LOVE YOU!!!”

A Twitter user wrote back, “Drug addicts support other drug addict losers what a shock,” to which Baltierra replied, “We’re not drug addicts but whatever helps you sleep at night.”

“Been sober for going on 5 months,” she added.

When another user asked her, “You mean no weed? Congratulations! Hopefully youve noticed a difference,” Baltierra responded with, “I have! Thank you!!!

Baltierra completed rehab at the end of February to deal with childhood trauma. In March, she shared an inspirational message to Instagram, which declared, “I am enough.”

“I am enough. I am full of sparkle & compassion. I genuinely want to make the world a better place. I love hard. I practice kindness,” the quote from Molly Mahar read, which overlayed a woman running on an open road and holding balloons with her arms raised.

“I’m not afraid of the truth. I am loyal, adventurous, supportive, and surprising. I am a woman. I am enough,” the post continued.

It concluded: “I make mistakes, but I own them and learn from them. Sometimes I make a lot of mistakes.”

While she was in rehab, her husband Tyler Baltierra publicly praised his wife for taking steps to better her mental health. “Seeing this gorgeous woman & all the work she has done has given me such hope, a feeling of peace, and unconditional love that is hard to explain with words. It was a very emotionally intense Family Week Program, but I know that our love & commitment towards each other will persevere through anything this life throws our way,” he captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram.

“I’m so proud of you Babe & I can’t wait until you finally come home so I can just hug you & hold you for as long as I want. You are worthy…You are strong…You are beautiful…You are loved! Thank you for not giving up on your life @catelynnmtv #MyBabe #Soulmate #MyWife,” he wrote.