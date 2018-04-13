Catelynn Baltierra is hitting back at haters who criticized her decision to return to rehab for a third time.

The mother of two, 26, defended herself on Twitter after she was shown telling her husband Tyler Baltierra, also 26, on Monday’s season finale of Teen Mom OG that she needed to return just days after she left a facility in Arizona in December.

Catelynn, who returned to rehab in January to overcome childhood trauma, tweeted, “All you ignorant people are the reason why mental health still has this huge stigma around it! #GetEducated #KeepTalkingMH you have NO clue unless you have been through it yourself. Some of you people disgust me.”

She continued, “I wasn’t ‘running away’ from my problems I was FIXING them! Working HARD & getting on the right medication. I wouldn’t wish this crap on my worst enemy! But I guess I’ll have haters no matter what! Just glad I got myself better and if ppl r mad then be mad I guess #KeepTalkingMH.”

During the finale, Catelynn expressed her fear that Tyler would divorce her when she revealed her need to return to rehab.

“It’s super hard for me to tell you this thing, so keep an open mind,” Catelynn began. “I’ve started to have really bad anxiety in the mornings but I’ve been hiding it. I just feel like I’ve been letting people down for some reason. I feel guilty [by having anxiety]. Obviously, my meds aren’t working. I have to force myself to get in the shower and put makeup on.”

Tyler, who has also struggled with depression, expressed his self-doubt, telling Catelynn, “It’s gotta be something with me.”

“No! It has nothing to do with you Tyler. It’s my inner childhood s—,” Catelynn told him. “I’m telling you right now, it’s nothing to do with what you do. It’s me being a f—— 12-year-old and my dad leaving or me being 8 and my mom drinking all the time and not being there.”

“I didn’t even want to tell you that I was going back,” Catelynn said. “I just thought, ‘I wouldn’t blame Tyler, like seriously, if you wanted to just divorce me.’ I put you through so much. You’re an awesome husband, seriously, to stand by me through all this s—. I’m sure a lot of guys would just throw in the f—— towel.”

Tyler hugged her and said, “I don’t think those guys are true husbands. I’m not ever leaving, I’m not going anywhere. Don’t think like that.”

After the episode, Catelynn tweeted a photo of herself and Tyler, with the message, “I love you so much!!! And for all you haters vows say – in SICKNESS and in health… remember that… because this man has done that for me beyond what I could imagine @TylerBaltierra #KeepTalkingMH #rememberURVows.”

Tyler responded with, “I love you more Babe! True love is boundless, limitless, & unconditional!”