Catelynn Baltierra is headed back to rehab.

The Teen Mom OG star broke the news on Twitter Wednesday, writing, “Well they say third times a charm… I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds. THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH.”

In response to questions from fans on Twitter, the mother of two said her decision to go back to rehab stemmed from “childhood trauma.”

My childhood trauma!!! — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) January 17, 2018

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra/Twitter

Catelynn, 25, previously checked into rehab in mid-November 2017 after revealing she was having suicidal thoughts. She and her husband, Tyler, 26, have been through their fair share of difficult times throughout their more than decade-long relationship.

During the MTV show 16 and Pregnant, Catelynn struggled with her mother’s substance abuse issues and constantly argued with her. That, combined with Tyler’s father’s substance abuse issues, led to the couple’s decision to place their first-born daughter, Carly, for adoption.

They have been married since August 2015 and are parents to their second daughter, Novalee Reign, 3.

In March 2016, the reality star entered a treatment facility in Arizona for postpartum depression and anxiety following the birth of Novalee.

“I’m seeking help for myself and my family,” she told MTV News, stressing that her treatment will focus on mental health issues and not drug use. “Thank you to all of my supporters. My family and I would appreciate some privacy at this time.”

Speaking with PEOPLE in April 2017, Baltierra opened up about her battle with mental health.

“I’m doing very well. Two years out, you know, since birth, so I’m doing — I actually feel really good, I do. I had a panic attack this morning, but I worked through it. It’s just knowing the things that you have to do to work through it. But yeah, I’m doing way better,” she shared.