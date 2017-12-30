Catelynn Baltierra is finally going home.

The Teen Mom OG star, 25, shared the good news on Twitter Friday night, letting her followers know that her treatment for suicidal thoughts had reached its conclusion after six weeks.

“I’m going home tomorrow! So excited for the future and seeing my family!! Six weeks of treatment and I feel good! Gotta work it when I get home thanks for all your support #KeepTalkingMH,” she tweeted.

Baltierra will be reunited with her husband, Tyler, and their 2½-year-old daughter Novalee Reign on Saturday. The MTV star announced she was seeking treatment in November in a tweet.

“Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment,” she tweeted and added the hashtags “#makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast.”

Not long after she tweeted about seeking treatment, Baltierra shared a photo of the tattoo on her forearm that reads in cursive text, “My story isn’t over yet;”

The star received the support of her husband, who tweeted, “Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today! My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved @CatelynnLowell #KeepTalkingMH.”

The couple has been through their fair share of difficult times throughout their more than a decade-long relationship, including the bittersweet choice to give up their firstborn, Carly, for adoption, but they have been happily married since August 2015 and are parents to their second daughter.

In March 2016, the reality star entered a treatment facility in Arizona for postpartum depression and anxiety following the birth of Novalee.

Speaking with PEOPLE in April, Baltierra opened up about her battle with mental health.

“I’m doing very well. Two years out, you know, since birth, so I’m doing — I actually feel really good, I do. I had a panic attack this morning, but I worked through it. It’s just knowing the things that you have to do to work through it. But yeah, I’m doing way better,” she shared.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.