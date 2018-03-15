Teen Mom's Catelynn Baltierra Declares 'I Am Enough' After Leaving Rehab

Catelynn Baltierra is focusing on the positive after her time in rehab.

Weeks after the Teen Mom OG star left rehab at the end of February, she posted an inspirational message to Instagram Wednesday, which declared, “I am enough.”

“I am enough. I am full of sparkle & compassion. I genuinely want to make the world a better place. I love hard. I practice kindness,” the quote from Molly Mahar reads, which overlays a woman running on an open road and holding balloons with her arms raised.

“I’m not afraid of the truth. I am loyal, adventurous, supportive, and surprising. I am a woman. I am enough,” the post continues.

It concludes: “I make mistakes, but I own them and learn from them. Sometimes I make a lot of mistakes.”

Last month, fans learned on an episode of Teen Mom OG that Catelynn, 26, and her husband Tyler — they share 3-year-old daughter Nova and 8-year-old daughter Carly (whom they placed for adoption) — lost a baby in a miscarriage.

Tyler described the moment as being similar to placing Carly for adoption: “Carly is a little different because we get to see her every year. But it’s a loss, and you feel it, like, you process it as a loss. I guess it’s something I didn’t really understand before. It’s crazy.”

After Catelynn’s doctor confirmed she had suffered a miscarriage, she told MTV producer Kerthy in her car that she felt the incident was a sign “it wasn’t the right time” to have children. “Thank God for kids and husbands,” she added.

“If they weren’t around I probably would’ve offed myself. Seriously. I’m sure a lot of people can relate,” Catelynn said. “It’s like I don’t want to live another day like this.”

That baby may have not been fully grown in the womb…but it was fully grown in our hearts. For every parent out there who has lost a baby…it is not your fault & it is more than acceptable & understandable to mourn the loss of that baby & take your time to grieve #ParentStrong — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 27, 2018

In January, Catelynn announced on Twitter that she would be returning to rehab for a third time.

“Well they say third times a charm… I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds. THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH,” she tweeted. In response to questions from fans, the mother of two said her decision to go back stemmed from “childhood trauma.”

While she was in rehab, Tyler publicly praised his wife for taking steps to better her mental health. “Seeing this gorgeous woman & all the work she has done has given me such hope, a feeling of peace, and unconditional love that is hard to explain with words. It was a very emotionally intense Family Week Program, but I know that our love & commitment towards each other will persevere through anything this life throws our way,” he captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram.

“I’m so proud of you Babe & I can’t wait until you finally come home so I can just hug you & hold you for as long as I want. You are worthy…You are strong…You are beautiful…You are loved! Thank you for not giving up on your life @catelynnmtv #MyBabe #Soulmate #MyWife,” he wrote.

After a two-month stint in rehab, Catelynn confirmed on Instagram Feb. 26 that she had returned home. “Finally home and it feels so good!” she captioned a smiling photo of herself and Tyler.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.