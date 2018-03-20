Catelynn Baltierra had two very special visitors during her time in rehab: her loving husband and daughter.

The 26-year-old, who was in rehab to overcome suicidal thoughts, was overjoyed to finally be reunited with Tyler and 3-year-old Nova after spending time away on Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

After multiple FaceTime conversations, Nova ran to her mother and gave her a big hug. Catelynn also greeted her husband, her mother April, father David and her aunt Terry who had come to visit her as well for family week.

“I’m not really needed for family week,” Tyler told Catelynn, who said, “No, it’s for my mom and my dad, really.”

“Those are where my issues stem from, you know, like my panic and stuff,” she continued. “It’s funny I have two [issues] from my mom [listed] and then my dad has got a full sheet of s—.”

During dinner, Tyler discussed Catelynn’s therapy with April and David, who attended counseling earlier in the day with her.

Nova and Catelynn Baltierra during Family Week at Catelynn's rehabilitation center MTV

“Her attitude’s totally changed, she’s very positive,” David said. “I’ve absorbed everything that we’ve been taught. But, she’s doing really great. She was in really bad shape before the miscarriage. I mean, I think that was the trigger.”

Tyler added, “I’ve never seen someone that scared in my life. This was happening at the same time I was going through all my mental s—. I was riddled with sadness, we both were, you know? But, unfortunately for Cate, every single pregnancy she’s had has had some form of trauma with it.”

“Letting go of Carly, and with Nova having the post-partum, that miscarriage was the icing,” he continued, referencing 8-year-old daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption years ago.

Last year, Catelynn suffered a miscarriage that led her to have suicidal thoughts.

“But she waits until the last minute to overcome this, and then it leads to disaster and it’s either flight or fight,” David said, with Tyler responding, “I think that miscarriage was one of the most traumatic things she’s ever dealt with.”

On Saturday, Catelynn and Tyler appeared on the podcast Voices for Change 2.0 to discuss their battles with mental illness with co-hosts Rebecca and Joe Lombardo.

Catelynn revealed she was recently diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. She went to rehab last November to deal with suicidal thoughts and then again in early January to overcome childhood trauma.

“For me, it’s panic disorder, PTSD — I like to call myself a trauma survivor – and it’s depression, but it’s co-occurring depression or something like that,” Catelynn said. “It surprised me to know that I was diagnosed with PTSD. I was really shocked by it. but it makes a lot of sense too. That’s my newest diagnosis.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).