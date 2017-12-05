Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Baltierra Considers Stopping Birth Control as She Contemplates Pregnancy

Teen Mom OG could be getting another little addition in the near future.

On Monday night’s episode of the reality MTV series, Catelynn Baltierra discussed the possibility of having another baby with her husband, Tyler Baltierra, after he expressed his desire to expand their family.

The pair, who has been together for more than 10 years, placed their firstborn child, Carly, for adoption in MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

While driving in the car, Tyler told Catelynn that they should try for more children and shared how he would want Catelynn to reveal her pregnancy.

“You would like to be surprised with the next one?” Catelynn laughingly asked. “Okay, got you. Okay.”

Tyler added, “I want to live a normal life and then all of sudden — there it is! No anxiety about it because it’s already there.”

Despite her husband’s desire for more children, Catelynn openly expressed her fears when it comes to being pregnant.

“It’s a daily fight in my mind to not be afraid of postpartum [depression],” she told Tyler. “I can’t let my mind stop me from one of the most amazing things ever.”

During a cookout with her friend Hayley, Catelynn admitted that she thought about taking out her intrauterine device (IUD).

“With Nova, I had super bad postpartum depression,” she explained. “Super bad. And it scared me. But, it’s like you can’t let something scare you from one of the most beautiful things in life. I can’t let my fears dictate what I want in life.”

Catelynn struggled with postpartum depression after the birth of her second daughter, Nova, checking into a treatment facility in Arizona in March 2016.

The other mothers in the episode were also planning for different life stages. Farrah Abraham toured homes in Los Angeles, as she admitted she wanted to set her daughter Sophia up for life in case anything happened to her. Amber Portwood spent a few days without Matt Baier, focusing on her daughter, Leah, and her brother and mother while trying to move forward in her relationship with Baier. Maci Bookout struggled with deciding whether to allow Bentley to see his father, Ryan Edwards, after the latter spent 21 days in rehab.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.