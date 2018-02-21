Meet the Cast of Survivor: Ghost Island Who Will Compete in the 'Deliciously Evil Game'

Natalie Stone
February 21, 2018 03:59 PM

The countdown to Survivor‘s newest season is on!

Next week, the long-running CBS reality competition series will return for its 36th season when 20 castaways from across the United States compete in Fiji to outwit, outplay and outlast one another for the grand prize of $1 million.

Ahead of the premiere, PEOPLE Now’s Andrea Boehlke, who has competed three times on the series, interviewed the cast — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look!

In addition to speaking with the diehard cast — comprised of “superfan” Laurel, who hopes to take over Sandra’s title of  “queen,” and Chris, a male model who says, “I like to consider myself like James Bond … women are definitely my weakness”  — Boehlke, 28, interviewed longtime host Jeff Probst.

Of what inspires him to keep coming out for the show, Probst says, “I love watching people like you come take on this gigantic adventure, be vulnerable enough to let us watch you in your highs and your lows, and then on top of it is this deliciously evil game called Survivor.”

WATCH: Jeff Probst On ‘Survivor’ Spin-Offs & Why He’ll Never Compete: ‘My Mouth Would Get Me Voted Out’

Meet the contestants who will compete this season.

NAVITI” TRIBE (Purple)

Angela Perkins, 42
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Army veteran

Chelsea Townsend, 24
Hometown:Salt Lake City, Utah
EMT

Desiree Afuye, 21
Hometown: Newark, New Jersey
Student

Kellyn Bechtold, 31
Hometown: North Manchester, Indiana
Career counselor

Morgan Ricke, 29
Hometown: New Albany, Indiana
Marine animal trainer

Bradley Kleihege, 26
Hometown: Haslett, Michigan
Law student

Chris Noble, 27
Hometown: Florida Keys, Florida
Male model

Domenick Abbate, 38
Hometown: Nesconset, New York
Construction supervisor

Sebastian Noel, 22
Hometown: Melbourne, Florida
Fishing guide

Wendell Holland, 33
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Furniture designer

MALOLO” TRIBE (Orange)

Jenna Bowman, 23
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
Account executive

Laurel Johnson, 29
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Financial consultant

Libby Vincek, 24
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Social media strategist

Stephanie Gonzalez, 26
Hometown: Ocala, Florida. via Puerto Rico
Graphic sales

Stephanie Johnson, 34
Hometown: Boise, Idaho
Yoga instructor

Brendan Shapiro, 41
Hometown: Herndon, Virginia
Physical education teacher

Donathan Hurley, 26
Hometown: Phelps, Kentucky
Caretaker

Jacob Derwin, 22
Hometown: Merrick, New York
Music teacher

James Lim, 24
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Business analyst

Michael Yerger, 18
Hometown: Knoxville, Tennessee
Real estate agent

“As you can see, it’s going to be a fun group and they’re going to bring all the drama,” says Boehlke.

Survivor: Ghost Island‘s two-hour premiere airs Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now