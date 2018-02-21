Meet the Cast of Survivor: Ghost Island Who Will Compete in the 'Deliciously Evil Game'

The countdown to Survivor‘s newest season is on!

Next week, the long-running CBS reality competition series will return for its 36th season when 20 castaways from across the United States compete in Fiji to outwit, outplay and outlast one another for the grand prize of $1 million.

Ahead of the premiere, PEOPLE Now’s Andrea Boehlke, who has competed three times on the series, interviewed the cast — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look!

In addition to speaking with the diehard cast — comprised of “superfan” Laurel, who hopes to take over Sandra’s title of “queen,” and Chris, a male model who says, “I like to consider myself like James Bond … women are definitely my weakness” — Boehlke, 28, interviewed longtime host Jeff Probst.

Of what inspires him to keep coming out for the show, Probst says, “I love watching people like you come take on this gigantic adventure, be vulnerable enough to let us watch you in your highs and your lows, and then on top of it is this deliciously evil game called Survivor.”

Meet the contestants who will compete this season.

“NAVITI” TRIBE (Purple)

Angela Perkins, 42

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Army veteran

Chelsea Townsend, 24

Hometown:Salt Lake City, Utah

EMT

Desiree Afuye, 21

Hometown: Newark, New Jersey

Student

Kellyn Bechtold, 31

Hometown: North Manchester, Indiana

Career counselor

Morgan Ricke, 29

Hometown: New Albany, Indiana

Marine animal trainer

Bradley Kleihege, 26

Hometown: Haslett, Michigan

Law student

Chris Noble, 27

Hometown: Florida Keys, Florida

Male model

Domenick Abbate, 38

Hometown: Nesconset, New York

Construction supervisor

Sebastian Noel, 22

Hometown: Melbourne, Florida

Fishing guide

Wendell Holland, 33

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Furniture designer

“MALOLO” TRIBE (Orange)

Jenna Bowman, 23

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Account executive

Laurel Johnson, 29

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Financial consultant

Libby Vincek, 24

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Social media strategist

Stephanie Gonzalez, 26

Hometown: Ocala, Florida. via Puerto Rico

Graphic sales

Stephanie Johnson, 34

Hometown: Boise, Idaho

Yoga instructor

Brendan Shapiro, 41

Hometown: Herndon, Virginia

Physical education teacher

Donathan Hurley, 26

Hometown: Phelps, Kentucky

Caretaker

Jacob Derwin, 22

Hometown: Merrick, New York

Music teacher

James Lim, 24

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Business analyst Michael Yerger, 18

Hometown: Knoxville, Tennessee

Real estate agent

“As you can see, it’s going to be a fun group and they’re going to bring all the drama,” says Boehlke.

Survivor: Ghost Island‘s two-hour premiere airs Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.