Meet the Cast of Survivor: Ghost Island Who Will Compete in the 'Deliciously Evil Game'

The countdown to Survivor‘s newest season is on!
Next week, the long-running CBS reality competition series will return for its 36th season when 20 castaways from across the United States compete in Fiji to outwit, outplay and outlast one another for the grand prize of $1 million.
Ahead of the premiere, PEOPLE Now’s Andrea Boehlke, who has competed three times on the series, interviewed the cast — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look!
In addition to speaking with the diehard cast — comprised of “superfan” Laurel, who hopes to take over Sandra’s title of “queen,” and Chris, a male model who says, “I like to consider myself like James Bond … women are definitely my weakness” — Boehlke, 28, interviewed longtime host Jeff Probst.
Of what inspires him to keep coming out for the show, Probst says, “I love watching people like you come take on this gigantic adventure, be vulnerable enough to let us watch you in your highs and your lows, and then on top of it is this deliciously evil game called Survivor.”
Meet the contestants who will compete this season.
“NAVITI” TRIBE (Purple)
Angela Perkins, 42
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Army veteran
Chelsea Townsend, 24
Hometown:Salt Lake City, Utah
EMT
Desiree Afuye, 21
Hometown: Newark, New Jersey
Student
Kellyn Bechtold, 31
Hometown: North Manchester, Indiana
Career counselor
Morgan Ricke, 29
Hometown: New Albany, Indiana
Marine animal trainer
Bradley Kleihege, 26
Hometown: Haslett, Michigan
Law student
Chris Noble, 27
Hometown: Florida Keys, Florida
Male model
Domenick Abbate, 38
Hometown: Nesconset, New York
Construction supervisor
Sebastian Noel, 22
Hometown: Melbourne, Florida
Fishing guide
Wendell Holland, 33
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Furniture designer
“MALOLO” TRIBE (Orange)
Jenna Bowman, 23
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
Account executive
Laurel Johnson, 29
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Financial consultant
Libby Vincek, 24
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Social media strategist
Stephanie Gonzalez, 26
Hometown: Ocala, Florida. via Puerto Rico
Graphic sales
Stephanie Johnson, 34
Hometown: Boise, Idaho
Yoga instructor
Brendan Shapiro, 41
Hometown: Herndon, Virginia
Physical education teacher
Donathan Hurley, 26
Hometown: Phelps, Kentucky
Caretaker
Jacob Derwin, 22
Hometown: Merrick, New York
Music teacher
James Lim, 24
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Business analyst
Michael Yerger, 18
Hometown: Knoxville, Tennessee
Real estate agent
“As you can see, it’s going to be a fun group and they’re going to bring all the drama,” says Boehlke.
Survivor: Ghost Island‘s two-hour premiere airs Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.