Spooky and Sweet: The Cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch Reunites in Los Angeles

A magical gathering!

On Saturday, the cast of the beloved TV show Sabrina the Teenage Witch — which ran from 1996 to 2003 — reunited for a panel at Los Angeles Comic Con, and the former teen witch, herself, documented the whole thing on Instagram.

“Love these peeps #framily,” Melissa Joan Hart, 41, wrote alongside a photo of the cast members backstage, including Nate Richert (Harvey), Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick (who played Sabrina’s aunts Hilda and Zelda), Alimi Ballard (The Quizmaster) and Nick Bakay (who voiced Salem the cat).

During an Instagram live video, Hart also revealed that the get-together was “so crazy” because it was the first time some of the actors and actresses had ever met. Several had been on the show at completely different times — like Ballard and Elisa Donovan, who played Morgan, one of Sabrina’s roommates in college.

Love these peeps! #framily #sabrinatheteenagewitch

One of my favorite people… #quizmaster #sabrinatheteenagewitch

#Repost @nate.richert ・・・ Reunited. ….. And it feels so good… #sabrinatheteenagewitch #castreunion #lacc17

Richert also shared a video of the crowd’s applause as the reunited actors took the stage together for the first time in 20 years.

Walking up to the STTW panel

During the panel, the cast confirmed they had nothing to do with the CW’s upcoming reimagining of the series — which is currently in development — but they did offer a little insight into what they thought their characters would be up to in 2017. Entertainment Weekly reported that Richert said “Sabrina and Harvey would probably be having a 16-year-old at this point.”

Hart added that the couple had “probably started our own, like, Hogwarts. Started our own little witch school, maybe foster some children that are part mortal, part witch, and [teach them] how to navigate that world.”

Meanwhile Broderick, who played Sabrina’s Aunt Zelda, said her character was “driving an Uber in the other realm,” while Rhea imagined a more “pathetic” future for Aunt Hilda. “I think it’s so sad, I think I probably live with Salem alone somewhere and pine for Drell.”

Asked what the future held for the beloved talking feline, Bakay said “Salem is still consigned to being a cat for trying to take over the world. I think he’s into Soduku. I think he’s into role-playing, the whole thing.”