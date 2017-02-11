'Cash Me Ousside' Teen Tells Dr. Phil 'You Were Nothing Before' Me

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

The young woman behind ‘cash me ousside’ is back, and she’s not mincing words.

Danielle Bregoli, the 13-year-old who recently gained internet fame by becoming a meme after yelling ‘cash me ousside’ during an appearance on Dr. Phil, returned to the show this week with some harsh words for her mustached mentor.

After saying that she hoped to become a nurse, Dr. Phil asked whether the attention she’s been receiving from the internet has been good or bad. “I guess what’s good for you is I made you just like how Oprah made you,” answered Bregoli, smiling. “You were nothin’ before I came on this show.”

“Thank you for that,” replied Dr. Phil.

The tough talk was no surprise coming from Bregoli, who became a viral sensation after appearing on the show in September with her mother, who was having a hard time reigning in the misbehaving teenager.

After she thought the audience was laughing at her during her initial appearance on the show, Bregoli angrily yelled, “Cash me ousside, how ’bout dat,” imploring them to fight her outside. It instantly became a meme and a phrase repeated by both teens and adults.

Bregoli’s return to Dr. Phil this week follows her Dr. Phil-funded stay at the Turn-About Ranch, a treatment program for troubled teens. Though she claims her time there did help, Bregoli and her mom, Barbara Ann Bregoli, got into a heated debate over whether or not Dr. Phil was the one responsible for her growth.

“You have to admit, he helped you a lot,” Barbara said, to which Danielle quipped back, “If it wasn’t for his money, you can’t say if it wasn’t for him. If it wasn’t for him and his people, I wouldn’t be the way I am. I could’ve paid for it myself.”

Despite her protests, she eventually gave in and offered a begrudged “thank you.”