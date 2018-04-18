Princess Bride Star Cary Elwes Joins Stranger Things Cast for Season 3

Cary Elwes has joined the cast of Stranger Things 3, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The actor — most famous for playing lovelorn Westley opposite Robin Wright in the 1987 cult classic The Princess Bride — will portray Hawkins Mayor Kline, a “handsome, slick and sleazy” politician “more concerned with his own image than with the people of the small town he governs.”

Contact actor Jake Busey has signed up to play a journalist “with questionable morals and a sick sense of humor.”

Stranger Things, which has won five Emmys and netted even more nominations, was rocked by controversy earlier this month when a man accused creators Matt and Ross Duffer of stealing the concept from his 2012 short film Montauk.

In a statement to PEOPLE, their attorney Alex Kohner said, “Mr. Kessler’s claim is completely meritless.”

“He had no connection to the creation or development of Stranger Things. The Duffer Brothers have neither seen Mr. Kessler’s short film nor discussed any project with him,” Kohner said. “This is just an attempt to profit from other people’s creativity and hard work.”

Season 3 is expected to air in 2019.