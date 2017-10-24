Cary Deuber Faces Off with Brandi Redmond Over Affair Accusations: 'I Feel Betrayed'

“Nannygate” came to a head on Monday’s Real Housewives of Dallas, as Cary Deuber sat down with Brandi Redmond for a tense one-on-one chat.

As RHOD fans will remember, last week, Redmond claimed that the 41-year-old registered nurse’s relationship to plastic surgeon and now-husband Mark Deuber began as a workplace affair while he was married to another woman and she was both his surgical assistant and the nanny to his children.

“I don’t understand the character assassination,” Cary told Redmond on Monday, denying the affair. “Saying that I was Mark’s nanny and all of that b——-. What did I do that was so bad that you went below the belt? I don’t understand — if I have friends like that, who needs enemies? Like, oh my God. Let’s cut the shit. Why is it a bad secret that I watched the kids? I watched your kid in Memphis, I’m not f—— you!”

“It’s called a job. I work. I was working for four different plastic surgeons,” Cary said, explaining that Mark’s two kids from his previous marriage — Gary, 20, and Laura, 16 — weren’t the only two children she was watching. “I watched all of their kids because you know why? They f—— trusted me as a responsible adult… You were totally trying to start s—!”

It was just one of many heated confrontations between Cary and Redmond in recent weeks.

Their arguing started at a dinner in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, where Cary debunked Redmond’s claims that she had previously said Redmond’s “Mommy Makeover” plastic surgeon had killed people on the operating table. Battles continued in Mexico, including a rocky boat ride that Cary later left claiming, “I can’t be friends with [Brandi and Stephanie Hollman].”

Redmond wasn’t having any of it, especially Cary’s insinuation that she was a liar.

“I’ve been nothing but good to Cary, but if she wants to assassinate my character, then let’s talk about yours, Cary,” Redmond said last week.

“I’ve been protecting Cary for a long time, but I found out that Cary was the nanny while [Mark] was married. She was the nanny and the nurse, but she needed more work, so Mark hired her to do both,” Redmond added. “It’s a little obvious that they had an affair. If something went on with my family like that, that bitch would have some problems.”

Her words left Cary upset — though to her credit, the Dallas Housewife admitted she wasn’t ready to throw in the towel on her friendship with Redmond just yet.

“I feel betrayed by Brandi, but I really want to give her the benefit of the doubt because I care about her and I don’t think this is how she normally behaves,” Cary, who shares 4-year-old daughter Zuri with Mark, said on Monday’s episode.

“I’m not sure which Brandi I know,” Cary confessed. “One minute there’s Brandi who loves me and wants to me by buddy and we’re good friends. And then there’s the Brandi that insinuating that I’m a homewrecking w—-.”

The “Brandi” Cary met during their sit-down was somewhere in between. At first she stood by her claims, telling Cary, “In my opinion, if you’re that close to a family, that’s crossing a line.”

Redmond had more to say to viewers: “Cary has been good to me in a lot of ways, but I don’t like to be called a liar. And I just felt like I’ve been a good friend to you and I would never say anything but now I’m saying something because I’m f—— sick of it.”

But as Cary persisted, Redmond changed her tune.

“You can call me judgmental, but in my head, I felt like I was keeping a secret for you,” Redmond said. “I want you to understand, this is what I perceived about your marriage. I did lash out and now looking back I’m like, gosh that was very immature of me. Sorry I said it in front of the group, I should have pulled you aside and had a private moment with you. I’m sorry, and hopefully you will accept my apology.”

Cary accepted Redmond’s apology in the end, and the two appeared ready to resume their friendship. Although Cary didn’t explain more about how her relationship to Mark began, she did maintain that she would “never go after a married man” on the season 1 reunion.

“We definitely got together quickly after he got separated, but there was a line drawn,” Cary told Entertainment Tonight in June 2016, adding that they were friends and colleagues over the years and that Mark had even attended her wedding to her second husband (a marriage that lasted just 3 months).

“It’s certainly been implied that we were sneaking around,” Mark said. “I mean, a lot of what was said was true: we did work together, and we did wind up getting together, and we’re married now. And you know what? Things like that happen. [But] we did not sneak around and have an affair.”

As for why his first marriage ended, Mark put the blame on himself. “I don’t want to trash my first marriage or my ex-wife, but suffice it to say, I was not in a good place for a long time in my marriage,” he said. “I think I gained a lot of weight, I drank a lot. I think I was just not taking care of myself at all. … I started taking care of myself, and I started losing weight, and I was kind of checked out on my marriage.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.