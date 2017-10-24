Carson Daly's 'Hero' Stepfather Passes Away Five Weeks After the Death of His Mother: 'He's Reunited with Mom Now'

Five weeks after the death of his mother, Carson Daly‘s stepfather has passed away.

The Voice and TODAY host announced in a touching Instagram post on Tuesday that Richard Caruso has died. According to Today.com, Caruso had been battling bone cancer.

“Pops passed away today with absolute dignity & pride. The greatest man we ever knew. Our hero,” Daly, 44, captioned a smiling photo of his stepdad.

“He exemplified great faith, loyalty to family & hard work. He provided us all with so much. We’re grateful,” the TV host continued.

“His legacy lives on in all of us & anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. He’s reunited with mom now. Our faith remains strong,” Daly concluded. “Thanks for your continued thoughts and prayers.”

Early Tuesday morning, Daly told a Twitter follower that Caruso’s health was “in peril” and that he would return to the morning show on Thursday.

“Short story, been a rough month for my fam. Mom passing. Dad’s health in peril,” he tweeted. “Just finished shooting NEXT season of Voice. Back Thursday.”

Caruso’s death comes five weeks after Daly’s mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, passed away after suffering a heart attack in the early morning at her home in Palm Desert, California.

“There are no words for the loss of mom. Thank u for the incredible outpouring of love. It helps,” Daly tweeted after his mother passed. “Please hug the ones you love most tonight.”

When Pattie was 35, Daly’s father died after a battle with bladder cancer.

“I remember the day my dad died,’’ Daly said, according to Today.com. “I went upstairs and the the room was pitch black, and my mom was in bed. Her way of trying to explain about the death of my dad was, ‘Daddy’s not coming home.’ I think I said something like, ‘Mommy, I wondered if I could please have Daddy’s money?’ She knew I couldn’t quite comprehend what was going on.”

Eventually, Pattie remarried and Caruso became Daly and his sister Quinn’s stepfather.

“I always say that God blessed me with two incredible dads,’’ Daly said in 2013.