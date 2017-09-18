Carson Daly is mourning the loss of his mother.

The Voice and TODAY host’s mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, died Sunday at her home in Palm Desert, California. A family spokesperson told The Desert Sun that Caruso suffered a heart attack in the early morning.

Daly’s TODAY colleagues announced the sad news Monday on-air, one day after The Voice won the 2017 Emmy for outstanding reality competition series.

“We’re sorry to start this hour with some sad news,” Savannah Guthrie began. “Our thoughts and our prayers are going out to Carson and his family over the sudden passing of his mom, Pattie.”

“We spoke to him, and he wanted to share this message with all of you,” said Matt Lauer before reading a statement from Daly.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife, grandmother, Pattie Daly Caruso,” the statement reads. “She passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 17. Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, touched so many lives with her kindness, her giant spirit and her love of life. She’ll be terribly missed by her family and the world, but her spark will shine for eternity.”

“Carson, we are so sorry,” Lauer said. “Our thoughts are with you and your family.”

“What a devoted and loving son Carson is,” Guthrie added. “Pattie was just a force, and our love is with him.”

WATCH: Our thoughts and prayers are with @CarsonDaly and his family. Carson’s mom passed away on Sunday https://t.co/KeMxyTMleb pic.twitter.com/472jCXVjnf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 18, 2017

You will never meet a more devoted and loving and admiring son than @CarsonDaly – his sweet mom Pattie lives in my heart forever. https://t.co/YggOIo2b6y — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) September 18, 2017

Daly Caruso’s independent interview show, Valley Views, ran for more than 25 years and was reportedly the longest-running television show in the Coachella Valley. She interviewed a range of celebrities, including President Donald Trump, Barbara Sinatra, Arnold Palmer and more.

Daly, 44, previously opened up about his mother’s influence on him in 2013.

“I think having a strong parent has just been such an inspiration,” the father of three said. “Because it’s a constant reminder for me to find my own pillar of strength and to be that for my own growing family.”

Daly’s wife Siri also commemorated the family’s loss.

“Heartbroken,” she wrote on Instagram.

“My O’Mo, as I called her (‘other mother’), was a vibrant force in my life,” she continued. “I feel her presence today and will forever. Carson and I appreciate your love and support.”