Carson Daly Reveals His Mom and Jimmy Fallon’s Mom Were Close Friends Before Their Deaths

Having lost his mother Pattie Daly Caruso to a heart attack in September, Today host Carson Daly certainly knows the pain pal Jimmy Fallon is going through after the death of his own mother, Gloria.

In fact, as Daly revealed on Instagram Tuesday, both his mom and Fallon’s mother were dear friends before their deaths. They first met when filming a segment for The Late Show with David Letterman in 2004.

“My mom and Jimmy Fallon’s mom Gloria met in 2004 on Letterman’s top 10 Mother’s Day list,” Daly, 44, wrote on Instagram. “They would become fast friends. A New York visit would later always include lunch with Gloria. They had a blast together.”

“I know they’re above proud, laughing & shining light on their boys,” Daly continued, captioning a sweet photo of the two women backstage at the Letterman shoot. “Hang tough pal.”

He made similar remarks on Today, telling co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager and Matt Lauer that the two ladies “remained good friends.”

“Jimmy’s mom Gloria and my mom were close buddies,” Daly said. “I wanted to send deepest wishes to Jimmy and your family from mine and also all of us at the Today show. I’m thinking about you.”

Fallon’s mom Gloria died peacefully on Nov. 4, at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC with her family, including the host himself, at her bedside.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 43, resumed his Tonight Show hosting duties on Monday after a week off, explaining that he had cancelled shows to “be with his family and make arrangements.”

“She was the best audience, she was the one I was always trying to make laugh, and she was such a fan of the show and everything I did,” Fallon said, tearing up.

“When we were little, my mom would walk us to this store, me and my sister, and she would squeeze my hand three times and say, ‘I love you,’ and I would squeeze back, ‘I love you, too,’ ” he recalled, pausing to gather his composure. “And… last week I was in the hospital and I grabbed her and squeezed ‘I love you.’ ”

Daly — whose stepfather Richard Caruso died five after Pattie’s death — shared similar sweet memories of his mother when he returned to Today on Oct. 4. On his return, Kotb told him Pattie “lit the place up” when she walked into a room.

“She also stole everything!” said Daly with a laugh. “I’m telling you, going through her things, it’s an example of how much she loved life. She literally was a kleptomaniac. If it wasn’t nailed down, she took it. I’m talking about wine corks she would write on, ash trays, menus from around the world, rundowns from the Today show. She died at 73 [her home in Palm Desert, California], but she lived a life that was passionately twice as much, so she really died at 146.”

“By the way, you guys gave my mom the greatest gift ever by employing me on the Today show, so she could watch me every single morning in her kitchen and I know that she did,” he added. “There’s no place she’d rather have me be than right back here.”

Meanwhile, Letterman’s 2014 segment starring Pattie and Gloria included advice from the mothers of Lance Armstrong, Liv Tyler, Beyoncé, Tyra Banks and the talk show host’s own mom Dorothy Mengering, who died at 95 in April 2017.

Gloria’s advice? “Wash your hands after being near that Paris Hilton,” she joked on the show.

As for Pattie, she gave Daly — then the host of MTV’s Total Request Live — a jab at his career. “Carson, why be a doctor? Be a veejay on MTV!” she said.