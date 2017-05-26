Carrie Fisher's Catastrophe Costars Recall the 'Sweet but Sad Pleasure' of Working with the Late Actress

Like many of the scene-stealing roles on her résumé, Carrie Fisher‘s final performance before her death in Amazon’s Catastrophe left an unforgettable mark on the show’s co-creators and costars Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney.

“The sweet but sad pleasure is that we got to round out this character more with this actress who we love,” Horgan tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It felt like a gift that we had, for whatever reason, given Carrie this larger sort of role.”

Adds Delaney, “In season 3 she really opens up and we see more aspects” of Fisher as Mia, who played Delaney’s funny and outspoken on-screen mom. “We learn more about her past, we see her being kind, not just on eBay yelling at her computer.”

Both Horgan and Delaney consider Fisher’s performance in season 3 to be a gift to her fans, friends, everyone who loved her.

“I think it’s accurate to say people will be receiving a gift if they tune in and watch her in this season,” says Delaney. “It’s pretty special.

“It’s giving them a chance to watch her do something that she was really good at,” continues Horgan. “That was being funny and being warm, all those things that you expect from her.”

Season 3 of Catastrophe is now streaming on Amazon.