Carrie Ann Inaba Says Her Battle with Chronic Fatigue Impacts Her Sex Drive: 'I Want to, but I Can't'

Carrie Ann Inaba is getting candid about her intimate life.

The Dancing with the Stars judge sat down with radio personality Ellen K and the ladies of The Talk on Monday morning to discuss “dry spells” in a relationship, a topic that was brought up after singer P!nk opened up in an interview about her marriage with Carey Hart, revealing, “you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year.”

“Everybody does where you may be … ” Sharon Osbourne said in relation to dry spells, before Julie Chen chimed in, “out of sync.”

But Inaba, 49, suggested that, “there’s other ways to bond.”

“I think the beauty in that is if you’re going through a dry spell, then you can at least find other ways to have the intimacy. There’s cuddling,” said Inaba, who PEOPLE learned last month had quietly ended her engagement with Robb Derringer.

For the DWTS judge, discovering other ways to connect with her romantic partner became necessary as a result of her battle with chronic fatigue. Despite her struggle with the syndrome, which impacts her energy levels and ability to engage in sexual intimacy, she considers the diagnosis a “blessing.”

“I struggle with some health stuff, so I have chronic fatigue and when it comes in, that’s the furthest thing you ever want. You’re just like, ‘Leave me alone. Let’s talk, let’s read a book together, let’s talk about intimate things, let’s find other ways to bond,’ ” Inaba said.

“I’ve been through periods where it’s gone a little dry because of my energy, I just can’t do it. I want to, but I can’t,” she added. “So sometimes it’s not even about want, or you want but you can’t. I found it to be a blessing, because I found other ways to keep the relationship strong.”

To maintain both relational and physical intimacy, co-host Julie Chen and her husband — CBS Corporation CEO Leslie Moonves — abide by the “four-day rule.”

“We have — I guess this is why when we first got married my husband said, ‘We need the four-day rule,’ which is we can’t be apart more than four days, you know, traveling for work. And he said, ‘We have to match up our calendars’ … So I think it was to get ahead of not being connected,” said Chen, 47. “I’m not just talking about romantically or sex. if you don’t talk intimately over a meal just the two of you, then you’re not connected. And thank God I’ve never had a dry spell.”

The Talk airs weekdays (2 p.m. ET) on CBS.