Just when you thought Carpool Karaoke had peaked with Blue Ivy crashing an all-star version of “Sweet Caroline” at the Grammy Awards, a new trailer for the late show sketch turned Apple Music series dropped — and it will have you turning up the car radio.

Instead of James Corden taking the drivers’ seat, 16 different celebrities will host installments alongside personalities from music, movies, television and sports. The match-ups include Billy Eichner with Metallica, Chelsea Handler with Blake Shelton, Seth MacFarlane with Ariana Grande, John Legend with Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson, Michael Strahan with Jeff Gordon and more!

But don’t worry, Corden fans — The Late Late Show host still takes the wheel in an episode starring Will Smith. In the trailer, the duo rap along to the theme song from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air before trading in their car for a helicopter — where they appropriate belt out R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly.”

On top of cruising around and singing along to their favorite tunes, the celebrities take their karaoke antics outside their vehicle. The preview shows Handler and Shelton taking a break in a bar and Eichner leading a sing-along in a grocery store.

RELATED VIDEO: Madonna & James Corden Team Up for New ‘Carpool Karaoke’

The Late Late Show’s Executive Producer Ben Winston announced plans for the series, which will be available exclusively on Apple Music, during CBS’s Television Critics Association panel last month.

In fact, Winston says the idea for a series stemmed from receiving several requests from movie stars (as opposed to music legends) who wanted to hop on the Carpool Karaoke bandwagon.

“I’m still going to see my kid on the weekends,” Corden said of continuing to do Carpool Karaoke segments on his talk show even as it morphs into its own show. “This just became a wonderful platform to see these people in a such an intimate environment. I don’t feel it’s mine.”