James Corden is handing over the Carpool Karaoke torch to some newcomers for a new series streaming on Apple Music, PEOPLE has confirmed.

During CBS’s Television Critics Association panel for the show held at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California, on Monday, The Late Late Show‘s Executive Producer Ben Winston announced there will be “16 different hosts” for the rendition of the segment, including Billy Eichner with Metallica, Chelsea Handler with Blake Shelton, Corden with Will Smith, Seth MacFarlane with Ariana Grande, John Legend with Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson, Michael Strahan with Jeff Gordon and more!

“On our show, it’s James with a massive-selling recording artist,” said Winston about the new series, which follows two pairings in an interview series over a half hour.

In fact, Winston says the Apple Music series idea stemmed from receiving several requests from movie stars (as opposed to music legends) who wanted to hop on the Carpool Karaoke bandwagon.

“I’m still going to see my kid on the weekends,” The Late Late Show host James Corden says of continuing to do “Carpool Karaoke” segments on his talk show even as it morphs into its own show. “This just became a wonderful platform to see these people in a such an intimate environment. I don’t feel it’s mine.”