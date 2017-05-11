Why Caroline Rhea Says She Will Never Host Another Reality Show After The Biggest Loser

Caroline Rhea learned one important lesson while hosting The Biggest Loser: Reality shows are not for her.

The actress says she was uncomfortable in her hosting gig during the first three seasons of the reality competition show that saw contestants try to lose large amounts of weight for money.

“[I learned] that I don’t want to be the host of a reality show,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I am not the kind of person who wants to tell somebody they’re eliminated. Ever. Ever.”

Rhea, 53, says she was not a fan of the competitive and often cutthroat atmosphere the show promoted.

“The drama, the tension, the manipulation — it’s not for me,” she says.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum says she struggled each week when it came time to announce who was going home — even going as far as to purposely delay having to make the announcement.

“When it was time to eliminate someone, I’d be like, ‘Does anyone have anything else to say?’ ” she says. “I didn’t want anybody to leave with a bad taste in their mouth.”