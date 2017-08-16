RHONJ Alum Caroline Manzo Shares Sweet New Photos of Her 'Beautiful Little Shore Baby' Granddaughter Marchesa

Caroline Manzo‘s granddaughter just hit a major milestone — she’s experiencing her first Jersey Shore vacation!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum shared sweet new photos to Instagram this week of Marchesa “Markie” Scalia enjoying her time on the family’s summer trip to Lavallette, New Jersey, according to Lauren Manzo Scalia‘s beachfront Instagram post.

“Someone came prepared for her first shore vacation! #marchesa,” Caroline, 55, captioned a photo of her daughter, Lauren, holding Markie, who stands beside a heart-adorned suitcase that reads “Marchesa.”

“My beautiful little shore baby – my heart #marchesa #markie,” Caroline wrote in another post, which showcased a smiling Markie sitting in her portable activity station.

At the end of July, Caroline posted an adorable photo of her husband, Albert Manzo III, holding his “his best girl.”

Last September, Lauren and her husband, Vito, exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that they were pregnant with their first child. And in February, Lauren announced the arrival of her daughter — Marchesa Anna Scalia (nickname “Markie”) — on Instagram. “My Markie Girl,” she captioned an photo of herself in a hospital bed holding the infant.

The reality star told PEOPLE that her daughter was born at 10:12 a.m. in Ridgewood, New Jersey, on Feb. 24, weighing 6 lbs. 12 oz. with a height of 19.75 inches. “Anna is both of our grandmothers’ names and it sounded nice, so it was a perfect fit. I always loved the name Marchesa — no, not named after the designer, but obviously where I heard the name first and fell in love with it,” Lauren said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. “I always said if I ever had a girl I would name her Marchesa.”

Since the Manzo and Scalia families welcomed Markie earlier this year, grandma Caroline hasn’t been the only one sharing photos of the newest little addition — uncles Chris and Albie Manzo have as well!

“Just when I think I can’t be more obsessed w this kid, she busts out a human version my most frequently used emoji 😳,” Albie captioned a photo of himself holding Markie in July.

Chris has also shared multiple adorable snaps of his niece to the photo and video-sharing app, including a smiling image of the newborn and a photo of Lauren holding her giggly baby girl.

After three seasons on Bravo, the Manzos announced in February that their reality series, Manzo’d with Children, would be coming to an end.

“After three Seasons of Manzo’d we out – Markie drops – we are forever grateful to our viewers, we love you all! #threefingersup #manzod #manzodwithmorechildren,” Caroline wrote on Instagram.

“We will miss making the show because we had a blast. I always said if we ever won an award I would Thank the crew because they did all the work and we got all the glory. Sorry guys, no awards so this will have to suffice. Thank you for everything, you guys are THE BEST and if we never told you, you were appreciated and will be missed,” she wrote a day later on social media. “Hugs and kisses to each and every one of you! And again, to all our viewers, there’s always social media! We love you all and will miss the crazy that was our lives! Xoxoxoxo #manzod.”