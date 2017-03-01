Caroline Manzo Announces End of Manzo’d with Children with Adorable Photo of Newborn Granddaughter

Caroline Manzo is saying goodbye to reality television.

Just days after she welcomed her first grandchild — granddaughter Marchesa Anna Scalia — into the world on Feb. 24, the new grandmother is closing her chapter of starring in her own reality TV show.

On Tuesday, the Manzo’d with Children star revealed in a sweet Instagram post featuring her newborn granddaughter that the series — which documents her life with her husband (Albert) and three children (sons Albie and Christopher, and daughter Lauren) — has ended with its third and final season.

“After three Seasons of Manzo’d we out – Markie drops – we are forever grateful to our viewers, we love you all! #threefingersup #manzod #manzodwithmorechildren,” she captioned the photo.

Since announcing the bittersweet news to fans, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum admitted that she was “completely blown away” by the outpour of support.

“I’ve been reading all your comments regarding the end of Manzo’d With Children and I have to say that I’m completely blown away by your reaction. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she shared in an Instagram post Wednesday of the cast and crew.

“We will miss making the show because we had a blast. I always said if we ever won an award I would Thank the crew because they did all the work and we got all the glory. Sorry guys, no awards so this will have to suffice. Thank you for everything, you guys are THE BEST and if we never told you, you were appreciated and will be missed,” she continued. “Hugs and kisses to each and every one of you! And again, to all our viewers, there’s always social media! We love you all and will miss the crazy that was our lives! Xoxoxoxo #manzod.”

Caroline’s younger son, Christopher, also expressed his gratitude for their time on the Bravo series. “Huge thank you to all who’ve watched over the years, and of course Bravo for giving us a platform that changes our lives. We out,” he tweeted, in addition to an Instagram post thanking the cast and crew.

My last post about it- but my only regret with posting is I couldn't include everyone who's ever worked on Manzo'd- we had more fun doing that show than anyone could imagine- and I cherish the friendships that I've made. Thank you all for watching, and for the last time ever- we hope you enjoyed it half as much as we enjoyed making it, because we had a ball. A post shared by Christopher Manzo Fitness (@chris_manzo) on Feb 28, 2017 at 6:02pm PST

Last week, Caroline’s daughter, Lauren Manzo Scalia, gave birth to her daughter at 10:12 a.m. in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

“Anna is both of our grandmothers’ names and it sounded nice, so it was a perfect fit. I always loved the name Marchesa — no, not named after the designer, but obviously where I heard the name first and fell in love with it,” Lauren said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. “I always said if I ever had a girl I would name her Marchesa.”

Shortly after Marchesa’s birth, “grandma Caroline” expressed her excitement for the family’s new addition on social media. “Welcome to the world Marchesa Anna Scalia,our little Markie! Mommy and daughter are resting comfortably,” she wrote, and added ” ‘Grandma Caroline’ loves you both beyond measure!”