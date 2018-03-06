Caroline Returns to The Bachelor to Drag Arie Luyendyk Jr. Again: 'What He Did Is Unforgivable'

WARNING: This post contains Bachelor spoilers.

The Bachelor‘s Caroline Lunny called out Arie Luyendyk Jr. during the Women Tell All special Feb. 25, and her feelings haven’t changed.

Speaking to Chris Harrison on Monday’s live finale, the season 22 contestant said “if the rumors are true” about how Luyendyk Jr.’s journey ends with finalists Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin, then her opinion of him remains the same.

“What he did is unforgivable,” said Lunny, 27. “There’s no other way around it. I’’s hard to watch all of this and to watch him kind of toy with both girls. I think what he did to both of them is just not fair. I care about these girls.”

The realtor went on to explain that her loyalties remain with the women she spent time with on the ABC reality show.

“You live with these girls 24/7; no social media, completely detached from the real world and you really get to know these women and care about them,” Lunny continued.

She believes that after two seasons with the franchise, Luyendyk Jr., 36, remains unclear about his future.

“I think he thinks he’s supposed to be doing thins in a certain way,” the former Miss Massachusetts USA concluded. “And I don’t think he knows what he wants.”

Two other contestants also made an appearance to share their thoughts on the live finale: fan-favorites Seinne Fleming and Bekah Martinez.

“If what I have heard is true, then it’s obviously disappointing and there’s going to be a lot of heartbreak,” said Fleming. “But I hope that he’s at peace with his decision, and I hope both girls are at peace as well.”

Martinez said she could see that Luyendyk Jr. clearly had feelings for both of his finalists.

“I believe Arie when he says he’s falling in love with both women, and I think that’s something that’s totally possible,” she said. “However, if he’s this conflicted at this point, I think going forward with a proposal is absolutely the wrong thing to do.”

The three-hour season finale of The Bachelor is airing now, with the live two-hour After the Final Rose special airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, both on ABC.