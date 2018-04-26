Carole Radziwill Addresses Tensions with Bethenny Frankel: 'I Was Being a Really Good Friend'

Carole Radziwill has addressed the lingering tensions between her and Bethenny Frankel.

Though the two used to be inseparable, this season of the Real Housewives of New York City has suggested that a rift has formed — though it’s unclear why exactly. (The two don’t even follow each other on Instagram.)

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen following Wednesday’s episode, Radziwill, 54, said Frankel’s remarks about her during her interviews were untrue.

“When Bethenny said, ‘Carole needs to have a best friend close,’ were you surprised? Is that true?” asked host Andy Cohen.

“No, it’s not true, and everything Bethenny says about me is not true,” Radziwill said. “I mean, literally, I’m watching it along with everyone else thinking: ‘Oh, okay.’ I’m very excited to see her — you see that when she comes to the Halloween party, I drive four hours to go to her birthday party, I bring her $300 worth of roses and I didn’t even get a [thank you].”

“Everything she was saying [in interviews] that I wasn’t excited to see her, that I’m thick as thieves with Tinsley [Mortimer] — I wasn’t then and I’m not now, we’re not thick as thieves,” she continued. “I’m friends with her, of course — I’m not thick as thieves, although that sounds fun.”

“None of that was true, and that wasn’t the friendship I was having with her at the time, so I was just as surprised as the audience was to hear all of that,” she added. “In fact, I was being a really good friend. I remember at the same time I was trying to figure out dates that we could go to Golden Door together, I had sent her flowers when [her dog] Cookie died, wrote a lot of checks for her charity. I was just being a really good friend. ”

This season, Frankel, 47, has hinted that her friendship with Radziwill deteriorated in part due to the fact that Radziwill had grown closer to Mortimer, 42.

Speaking to PEOPLE Now this week, Mortimer denied she has anything to do with the situation.

“The Bethenny-Carole situation is completely separate from my relationship with Carole,” she said. “Obviously, I became close with Carole because she set me up with Scott and we took a couple of trips together in the summer after we were filming and everything. I adore her.”

“Of course, I am Team Carole — always will be,” she added. “But you know, honestly, their relationship — it’s sad. I really hope that they work things out. I have only known them being so close. When I came into this, they were best of friends, so I don’t like to see anything deteriorate or fall apart for some reason. I just hope for the best for them.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET), and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays-Thursdays (11 p.m. ET), both on Bravo.