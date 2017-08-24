Carole Radziwill ‘Took a Step’ Away from Boyfriend Adam Kenworthy — but Won’t Call It a Breakup

Carole Radziwill made headlines this month when it was reported that she and boyfriend Adam Kenworthy had split.

But on Wednesday’s Real Housewives of New York City season 9 reunion part 2, the 54-year-old What Remains author revealed her relationship with Kenworthy wasn’t exactly black and white — refusing to call their scenario a breakup.

“It’s a step away,” Radziwill said. “And after six months of living together, we needed to take a moment.”

Radziwill and Kenworthy first met in 2014, while filming season 7 of RHONY (he was hired as a personal chef for Luann D’Agostino, and she was a guest at D’Agostino’s house). Though there were obstacles with their May-December romance (mainly that Kenworthy, 32, had previously dated D’Agostino’s niece Nicole Nadeau), their chemistry was all-but deniable — and they quickly formed one of the most charming and drama-free couplings in the history of the Bravo franchise.

This season, fans got to see a little bit of strife between the two, as Kenworthy temporarily moved into Radziwill’s Soho apartment. The situation wasn’t a good fit for the couple, which Radziwill admitted during a confessional. “Living together, our relationship evolved past the point where either of us felt comfortable,” she said. “I didn’t want to keep reminding him to pick up his socks. I’m not that girl.”

She explained more on Wednesday’s reunion, though denied Kenworthy’s exit from her apartment played any part in the bit picture of their pairing. “He moved in because he was in-between apartments,” Radziwill said. “That’s why I kept saying, ‘We’re not living together, we’re shacking up.’ ”

So what happened?

“After he moved out, a few months later, we thought, ‘We need to give each other a little bit of space,’ ” Radziwill told host Andy Cohen. “So we decided to kind of take a break. I feel like if I think about the phases of my life that have been the most creative and most expansive, it’s those times that I haven’t been attached to anyone. I like to feel free.”

Just because they’re “taking a moment” doesn’t mean they haven’t spent time together. Prior to the reunion, the two took a trip to Spain with fellow Housewife Tinsley Mortimer and Tinsley’s boyfriend Scott Kluth. And two before that, there was another getaway — this time to Puerto Rico.

And Radziwill isn’t seeing other people, either. “I started training for the marathon. I’m focusing on the parts of my life that are very me-centric,” she said.

As for Kenworthy, Radziwill doesn’t know if he’s been seeing other people. “I don’t ask him,” she said, and added she thinks he hasn’t. “I would want to know, but I can’t say that it would bother me.”

While they may not be putting labels on it right now, most of the Housewives agree the two aren’t broken up. “They took a step down, but they’re not broken up,” pal Bethenny Frankel said.

A source close to Radziwill agreed, telling PEOPLE, “It’s not black or white. The truth is they have an unconventional relationship, and they’re in an in-between stage.”

Part 3 of The Real Housewives of New York City reunion airs Wednesday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.