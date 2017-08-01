FIRST LOOK: Carol Burnett's New Netflix Show A Little Help to Launch in 2018

Get ready for more ear tugs ….

Legendary TV comedian Carol Burnett has a new Netflix show, and PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look!

Burnett, who hosted The Carol Burnett Show for 11 seasons starting in the late 1960s, will launch A Little Help with Carol Burnett on the streaming service in 2018.

In each of the 12 half-hour episodes, both celebrities and everyday people will bring their real-life issues to “a panel of straight-talking 4-8-year-olds” in front of a live studio audience, according to the network.

“Someone once asked me how old I am inside,” says Burnett, 84, who also just launched her Instagram account. “I thought about it, and came up with, ‘I’m about 8.’ So it’s going to be a lot of fun playing with kids my age.”

“We’re thrilled Carol is bringing her unique sensibilities to Netflix,” adds Bela Bajaria, vice president content acquisition for Netflix. “Carol is truly a legend in the entertainment industry with unprecedented success and fandom across TV, film and the stage, and we are both honored and excited to work with her.”