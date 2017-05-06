Carmen Electra Wasn't Prepared to Try the Baywatch Suit for Her Audition: 'I Didn't Shave My Legs!'

As the highly anticipated Baywatch movie approaches, Carmen Electra is reflecting on slipping into that iconic red suit for her audition. (Electra appeared on the show from 1997 to 1998.)

At the 24th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills, which honored Jamie-Lynn Sigler with the Medal of Hope Award and included sponsors such as Svedka, the 45-year-old actress told PEOPLE she had “no idea” she’d be pulling on the famous one-piece when she auditioned for the show back in the ’90s.

“I walked in, I knew I was going to read dialogue, so I had my scene ready. David Hasselhoff was in the room with the producers,” Electra said at the event. “The reading went well. After that they said, okay, here’s a red bathing suit. Go try it on and come back into the room. And to be honest with you, I had no idea, because I was wearing like leggings when I went to the audition. And I didn’t shave my legs that morning. I had no idea. I’m like, oh my God, I’m so embarrassed!”

The blue-eyed beauty shook her embarrassment, and the rest is swimwear history — a moment Mama June Shannon had replicated this week!

“But I did it. I really wanted to be on the show. I grew up watching it. Number one show in the world. So I went in, put on the red suit. It’s practically a G-string,” she noted. “My legs weren’t that hairy where you could notice, but I would have liked to have shaved my legs.”

Speaking to PEOPLE Now in 2016, Electra revealed that the infamous slow-mo run in Baywatch is more real than people think.

“When I first started the show, I was running [full speed],” Electra said as she demonstrated her beach trot. “They said, ‘No, slow down.’ So, you just kind of end up in this moment.”

Electra had some advice for the women starring in the new movie: Alexandra Daddario and model Kelly Rohrbach.

“Work out really hard before. Take that time so your body is on point because that bathing suit … It might as well be a G-string to be honest,” Electra said.