Candy & KoKo! Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Jump for Joy in front of Nude Khloé Photo

Khloé Kardashian has a little one of her own on the way, but until her baby arrives she is still in fun aunt mode.

The star has sister Kourtney‘s kids over and made sure to provide them with everything they do not get when at home with their health-conscious mom.

Kourt shared a Boomerang on Instagram Thursday of her two oldest children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, having a ball at Khloé’s house.

yep, that’s auntie koko in the bg A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 9, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

Penelope was shown jumping from one couch to another while her older brother watched. In the caption, their mother cheekily wrote, “yep, that’s auntie koko in the bg,” referencing Khloé’s naked portrait in the background.

Jars of candy were also featured to the side of the couch, an evident sign that the kids were having a fun time at their aunt’s house.

While Khloé’s nude portrait may have been displayed in the background, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, has recently started bundling up in oversized shirts and coats keeping her baby bump under wraps.

In September, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Khloé and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting their first child together, saying they are “absolutely thrilled” and that “This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years.”

The mom-to-be’s baby boy on the way is due to arrive in early 2018. Thompson, 26, is also dad to 10-month-old son Prince Oliver.