People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Exclusive

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Alum Camille Grammer Is Engaged to David C. Meyer

By @NineDaves and

Posted on

Camille Grammer

This “Housewife” has found her husband!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Grammer is engaged to lawyer David C. Meyer, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

The bride- and groom-to-be have dated for more than a year and met in Malibu, where Meyer lives. He popped the question over a week ago.

“They’re just in love,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “There’s a casualness and easiness to their relationship. They’re a really happy, kind couple. He really loves her for her.”

Former model Grammer, 48, starred on RHOBH for two seasons and has since appeared as a guest.

She teased the happy news Sunday on Twitter, sharing a photo snuggled up to Meyer with the caption, “Party night with my love. We have a secret.. guess.”

This will be the second marriage for both. Grammer (née Camille Donatacci) wed Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer in August 1997; their divorce was finalized in February 2011. The Grammers share two children: daughter Mason, 16, and son Jude, 13.