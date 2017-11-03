Camille Grammer Awarded Half of Ex-Husband Kelsey Grammer’s Retirement Fund

Camille Grammer is getting a big pay day.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was awarded 50 percent of her ex-husband Kelsey Grammer’s 401K account from the time of their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2010.

A judge signed off on the order in October. The reality star filed for divorce from the Frasier actor in July 2010. Their divorce was finalized in February 2011, and the 62-year-old actor married Kayte Walsh two weeks later.

Camille and Kelsey share two children together: daughter Mason Olivia, 16, and son Jude Gordon, 13. The actor has five other children from previous relationships.

PEOPLE confirmed this week that Camille is engaged to lawyer David C. Meyer. The pair have dated for more than a year and met in Malibu, where Meyer lives.

“They’re just in love,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “There’s a casualness and easiness to their relationship. They’re a really happy, kind couple. He really loves her for her.”

Former model Grammer, 48, starred on RHOBH for two seasons and has since appeared as a guest.

She teased the happy news Sunday on Twitter, sharing a photo snuggled up to Meyer with the caption, “Party night with my love. We have a secret.. guess.”