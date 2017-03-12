Camille Grammer Says She's 'Been Asked' to Return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: 'Maybe Next Year'

Is an O.G. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member returning to the show?

“It’s something I’ve been toying with the last three years,” Camille Grammer told reporters Saturday at the Family Equality Council’s 2017 Impact Awards in L.A. “I’ve been asked. Maybe next year, we’ll see. You know, after the reunion and after this season, and after casting, we’ll see how they feel about it. We’ll be back and we can all discuss it.”

Grammer, 48, starred in the first two seasons of the hit Bravo show — now in its seventh season — and has appeared as a friend and guest in episodes after she left.

While nothing is set in stone, the TV personality said she has hesitations about jumping back into the spotlight the drama-fueled show shines.

“Well, it’s exposing your personal life, which was very difficult in the first season; I had a very tough time,” said Grammer, whose divorce from actor Kelsey Grammer was documented during her time on the show.

“Going through divorce while shooting a reality show is terrible. Divorce alone is a very hard thing to go through, and having the public weigh in on it makes it worse. It was very tough times for me,” she added. “So the pros and cons are: How much do I want the public to see my life? And also I have two children. I want to protect them from certain things; I’m a very protective mother. Maybe if I was married I’d do it. But as a single mom, I feel more exposed. I don’t have the support. I have a boyfriend, we just started dating the last several months. And again, do I want to throw him into the mix? Oh my god, the craziness of it.”

As it turns out, Grammer’s new boyfriend is a newly converted RHOBH fan.

“He’s been watching the show, just this past season,” Grammer said. “He didn’t know much about it, and I was watching it, and he’s enjoying it. He giggles, you get hooked. People get hooked.”

Since they began dating, Grammer said their relationship has moved quickly.

“I wanted to take it slowly, but we’ve been fast-tracking it and having a great time,” she said. “I didn’t plan it to go fast, we’re just having a really good time and enjoying spending a lot of time together. We travel together — travel well together — and it’s great. It’s been great. I’m very happy. I’m with a good guy, and we’ll see what happens. You never know, I never know.”

As for her own romantic future, Grammer said she may see herself walking down the aisle again one day.

“I am open to marriage again. Am I ready at this moment to get married again? No,” she said. “You know, I believe in love. I believe in a marriage that could last and stand the test of time. I always thought that once I got married it was forever. My ex didn’t think that. I should’ve realized that when I was number three. That there was gonna be a four and maybe a five. I don’t know, don’t say that, but, you never know with Kelsey. He changes marriages like he changes characters, you know, for movies or shows. But yes, I’m open to love, absolutely. And marriage, yes.”

And the Bravo star said her relationship with her ex-husband — with whom she shares daughter Mason, 15, and son Jude, 12 — remains frosty.

“Terrible co-parenting,” she called their current arrangement. “I wish for the kids that he would grow up and mature … I’m used to it now. It was very difficult for the first several years, because how do you co-parent with someone that refuses to talk to you? How do you make those decisions about school or health? And then it takes a while for my husband to get back in touch with me; it’s hard on the kids, it’s hard on me. I feel worse about the children. Me, now I can handle this situation, unfortunately. It just took a while to adjust.”