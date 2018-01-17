Camilla Luddington and her boyfriend Matthew Alan are engaged!

The Grey’s Anatomy actress — she plays Dr. Jo Wilson on the long-running ABC drama — announced Wednesday on Instagram that Alan, who recently starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, popped the question on New Year’s Eve.

“Sooo this happened on New Year’s Eve,” Luddington, 34, captioned three photos that showcased her diamond engagement ring.

“I’m not sure I even let Matt get through his proposal before I started yelling YES YES YES!! Of course it was a yes!” she wrote and quipped that their 8-month-old daughter, Hayden, gave her stamp of approval: “Also… Hayden approves.. 😉 💍✨✨✨”

Michael Tran/FilmMagic; Camilla Luddington/Instagram

Camilla Luddington/Instagram

Camilla Luddington/Instagram

The English actress, who has done voice work as Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider video games, revealed to her followers last April that she and her beau welcomed their infant daughter into the world.

“We have a new great love in our lives… our sweet baby girl…Hayden,” the new mom captioned a black-and-white clip of the pair with the newborn.

Hayden is the first child for Alan and Luddington, who first made her pregnancy news public in October 2016, posing with a pumpkin decorated with the message “BABY ARRIVING SPRING 2017” in gold letters.