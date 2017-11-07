People

Camila Nakagawa Melts Down While Scaling a Cliff During MTV’s The Challenge XXX Finale

By @mlsqueenz

Posted on

The Challenge XXX finale takes a dramatic turn after Camila Nakagawa has a breakdown while scaling a steep, crumbling cliff.

In an exclusive clip of the The Challenge XXX finale, as the first three of the six finalists race up the cliff, the Battle of the Sexes champion freaks out and started crying.

“My rope is stuck. It’s pulling me down,” she calls out, becoming increasingly more upset. “It’s pulling me the f— down!”

Describing the incident, fellow contestant Cara Maria says, “Camila starts having a panic attack and starts crying and I don’t know why.”

Find out what happens next — and who wins the $1 million — when The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.