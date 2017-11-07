Camila Nakagawa Melts Down While Scaling a Cliff During MTV’s The Challenge XXX Finale

The Challenge XXX finale takes a dramatic turn after Camila Nakagawa has a breakdown while scaling a steep, crumbling cliff.

In an exclusive clip of the The Challenge XXX finale, as the first three of the six finalists race up the cliff, the Battle of the Sexes champion freaks out and started crying.

“My rope is stuck. It’s pulling me down,” she calls out, becoming increasingly more upset. “It’s pulling me the f— down!”

Describing the incident, fellow contestant Cara Maria says, “Camila starts having a panic attack and starts crying and I don’t know why.”

