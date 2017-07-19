Caitlyn Jenner Jokes About Duet with Steven Tyler — and You Can Probably Guess Which Song They Are ‘Working On’

Caitlyn Jenner is poking fun at herself, with a little help from Steven Tyler and one of his classic songs.

The 67-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo of herself with the Aerosmith frontman, writing, “@iamstevent and I are working on our duet for Dude Looks Like a Lady. One of my favorite songs!”

The two reportedly met at the 17th Annual Starkey Hearing Foundation Awards Gala on Sunday in Minnesota.

Jenner recently revealed she was considering running for Senate in California on AM 970.

“I have considered it. I like the political side of it,” she said.

“The political side of it has always been very frightening to me,” Jenner continued. “Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside? And we are in the process of determining that. Yeah, but I would look for a senatorial run.”

Jenner previously told CNN’s Don Lemon in April she would “seriously look at a run for office.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also said she was not willing to give President Trump or the Republican Party a pass if they “screw up.”

“My loyalties are not with Donald Trump,” she said. “I will come after him and come after Republicans if they come after my community. I’ve got a voice and they better listen, OK? I will come after them.”