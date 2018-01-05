Caitlyn Jenner Spends Time with Kendall After Admitting She Didn't 'Trust' the Kardashians

Caitlyn Jenner‘s relationship with the Kardashian clan may be strained, but that’s not stopping her from keeping up with her children.

The reality star, 68, shared a photo to Instagram Thursday of herself with 22-year-old daughter Kendall posing together with a grey horse.

“My girl loves her horses!” Caitlyn wrote in the caption.

The photo comes just after the Olympic gold medalist claimed in an ITV interview on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories airing Thursday that the Kardashians were all given copies of her memoir Secrets of My Life — which opened old wounds surrounding her decision to transition from male to female in 2015 — before publication in April “except for the last few pages when I talked about gender confirmation [surgery].”

“I didn’t want them to leak it to the press, okay?” Caitlyn told host Piers Morgan. “And there was no reason for them to know about it.”

Asked whether she didn’t trust the Kardashians, Caitlyn admitted: “Of course not — of course I didn’t trust them.”

“I didn’t tell anybody. Why? It’s none of their business,” Caitlyn added of informing her ex-wife and kids about her surgery. “It’s not that big a deal.”

The Kardashians publicly supported Caitlyn’s transitions but cut ties after reading her book, which alleged Kris — Caitlyn’s ex-wife — knew more about her gender identity crisis than she’d admitted.

Still, the Olympic icon and Kris, 62, both attended daughter Kendall’s 22nd birthday bash in November at Petit Taqueria restaurant in Los Angeles, along with Kim, 37, and sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38. (Pregnant sisters Khloé Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, skipped, continuing to keep low profiles.)

“Kris and Caitlyn only had a brief interaction to say hello, but everyone seemed fine,” a source told PEOPLE. “They were all focused on making it a special birthday for Kendall.”